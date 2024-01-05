Tom Sandoval‘s newest movie project feels strangely reminiscent of his infamous cheating scandal.

The Lifetime Movie Network announced on Thursday, January 4, that Sandoval, 41, has a role in an upcoming movie titled Tall, Dark and Dangerous.

Vanderpump Rules fans might be interested in the synopsis for the Valentine’s Day-themed film, which is about a woman named Alice (Jamie Bernadette) who realizes that the perfect guy she met on a dating app (Matthew Pohlkamp) might not be who he seems. In fact, Chris (Pohlkamp) actually steals his identity from his former roommate (Sandoval).

Sandoval’s newest project is just one of many opportunities that he has cashed in on since making headlines. In March 2023, Us Weekly confirmed that Sandoval and Ariana Madix called it quits after nearly a decade of dating because of his affair with their then-costar Raquel Leviss.

In the aftermath, Sandoval was largely alienated by the public but he leaned into the attention. He went on tour with his band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras, made an appearance on Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test and started a podcast titled “Everybody Loves Tom.”

Sandoval scoring a Lifetime movie isn’t as original of a career move though since Madix, 38, previously joined the cast of Buying Back My Daughter. The movie, which costarred Meagan Good, came out in October 2023 and was shot weeks after the cheating scandal.

Madix has also found professional success by joining season 32 of Dancing With the Stars, being cast as Roxie Hart in Broadway’s Chicago, releasing her new cocktail book, Single AF Cocktails, and being crowned Us Weekly‘s inaugural Reality Star of the Year.

The Something About Her cofounder previously discussed building a future in the aftermath of the drama.

“This situation made me realize that I can do hard things. The worst-case scenario literally did happen, and I was OK. Like, look, you can handle what’s thrown at you,” Madix exclusively told Us in an October 2023 cover story. “I’ve grown up [since joining the show]. I’m somebody who never really wanted to grow up. [But] over time, I’ve been able to love myself more and give myself a lot more grace when it comes to things we go through during filming. And that has allowed me to give others more grace.”

Sandoval, meanwhile, recently surprised Bravo fans when he used his platform to share an important message about being faithful in relationships.

“One thing that really kept me hanging on [to my affair with Raquel] was the insecurity I had in myself,” he said on his podcast last month. “I felt like. ‘Oh, my gosh, I can’t lose this other person because I’ll never get this.’ I had such an insecurity with myself that I felt if I let this go, it will never happen again. You can [find that again]. And banking on that is a much safer bet than staying and doing and living in that.”

Sandoval also explained what led to his infidelity, adding, “You become an addict. You cling on to that fling that you had. That euphoria and that feeling you have when you’re with that person. You start to hide from the reality of the rest of your life. And you just become lost in that. Dude, I look back on that now and I’m like, ‘Holy s–t.’ And [Tom] Schwartz and other people around me, they saw me and I was f–king fixated and barely present.”

Tall, Dark and Dangerous premieres on LMN Thursday, February 8, at 8 p.m. ET