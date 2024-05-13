Tom Sandoval didn’t just tell Vanderpump Rules fans that he’s still dating Victoria Lee Robinson — he showed them as well.
Sandoval, 41, took to Instagram Stories on Saturday, May 11, to share a photo from Robinson, 31, of the couple in a photo booth. The first snap showed Sandoval and Robinson posing for the camera while the second featured Sandoval pretending to bite Robinson’s breast.
“Damn baby,” Sandoval wrote alongside the social media upload. The post came shortly after Bravo viewers questioned whether Sandoval and Robinson were still an item.
Earlier this month, fans pointed out that Sandoval and Robinson were allegedly no longer following each other on Instagram. The couple, however, were back to being friends on social once the rumors started to swirl.
Neither Sandoval nor Robinson publicly addressed the speculation into their relationship status. The pair made their romance public in February, which marked Sandoval’s first official relationship since his split from Ariana Madix in March 2023. Sandoval and Madix’s shocking breakup came in the aftermath of his affair with their now-former Vanderpump Rules costar Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.
Sandoval has discussed what he would do differently in a future relationship.
“One thing that really kept me hanging on [to my affair with Raquel] was the insecurity I had in myself,” he said on his “Everybody Loves Tom” podcast in December 2023. “I felt like. ‘Oh, my gosh, I can’t lose this other person because I’ll never get this.’ I had such an insecurity with myself that I felt if I let this go, it will never happen again. You can [find that again]. And banking on that is a much safer bet than staying and doing and living in that.”
After confirming his romance with Robinson, Sandoval gushed about her impact on his life.
“This week, my addiction of the week is definitely my friend Victoria that I have been hanging out with. She’s definitely super awesome and she’s one of the sweetest people,” Sandoval shared on the “Billie and the Kid” podcast in February. “Obviously I have known her for a really long time, but we went on our first date last night.”
He continued: “She is a model, she works a lot and she is very successful. She does well for herself but she is also very humble and really cool. She is just a very sweet, thoughtful person.”