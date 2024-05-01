Tom Sandoval addressed girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson‘s dating history by taking a dig at her rumored ex Leonardo DiCaprio.

During the Tuesday, April 30, episode of the Vanderpump Rules After Show, Tom Schwartz and Jax Taylor asked Sandoval about the rumors that Robinson, 31, previously dated DiCaprio, 49.

“I think they dated very briefly,” Sandoval, 41, replied. He managed to throw in some shade, adding, “Maybe she aged out or something.”

Sandoval’s comment referenced DiCaprio’s high-profile love life and the age gap between the actor and some of his ex-girlfriends, including Bar Refaeli, Blake Lively, Toni Garrn, Nina Agdal and Kelly Rohrbach. DiCaprio also notably dated Camila Morrone, who is 23 years his junior.

Before their 2022 split, Morrone, 26, claimed that their age difference wasn’t an issue, telling the Los Angeles Times three years prior, “There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

DiCaprio briefly dated Gigi Hadid after parting ways with Morrone. He was also recently linked to Vittoria Ceretti.

Robinson, meanwhile, made headlines when she and Sandoval went public in February. Their connection marked Sandoval’s first official relationship since his split from Ariana Madix in March 2023. Sandoval and Madix’s shocking breakup came in the aftermath of his affair with their now-former Vanderpump Rules costar Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

After things with Leviss, 29, didn’t work out, Sandoval discussed the lessons he learned about having healthy romantic relationships.

“One thing that really kept me hanging on [to my affair with Raquel] was the insecurity I had in myself,” he said on his “Everybody Loves Tom” podcast in December 2023. “I felt like. ‘Oh, my gosh, I can’t lose this other person because I’ll never get this.’ I had such an insecurity with myself that I felt if I let this go, it will never happen again. You can [find that again]. And banking on that is a much safer bet than staying and doing and living in that.”

Sandoval has also gushed about his unexpected bond with Robinson.

“This week, my addiction of the week is definitely my friend Victoria that I have been hanging out with. She’s definitely super awesome and she’s one of the sweetest people,” he shared on the “Billie and the Kid” podcast in February. “Obviously I have known her for a really long time, but we went on our first date last night.”

He continued: “She is a model, she works a lot and she is very successful. She does well for herself but she is also very humble and really cool. She is just a very sweet, thoughtful person.”

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET and is available to stream on Peacock the next day.