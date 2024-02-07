Tom Sandoval is quite smitten with Victoria Lee Robinson after just one date.

Sandoval, 41, opened up about his strong connection with Robinson, 31, during the Wednesday, February 7, episode of former Vanderpump Rules costar Billie Lee‘s “Billie and the Kid” podcast.

“This week, my addiction of the week is definitely my friend Victoria that I have been hanging out with. She’s definitely super awesome and she’s one of the sweetest people,” he shared. “Obviously I have known her for a really long time, but we went on our first date last night.”

Sandoval had nothing but praise for Robinson, despite them only going out once so far.

“It was awesome. It was very adventurous and a little crazy,” he continued. “She is a model, she works a lot and she is very successful. She does well for herself but she is also very humble and really cool. She is just a very sweet, thoughtful person.”

Lee, who has been spending a lot of time with Sandoval, also recalled a sweet interaction between her and Robinson.

“Those flowers — literally I had the worst day. [My car was broken into] in Tom’s driveway. My computer and all my makeup was stolen,” Lee explained. “It was such a crazy week and then I come back to his house and Victoria literally has those flowers waiting for me and the cutest card that read, ‘I’m sorry you had a bad day and I hope this makes you smile.'”

Sandoval continued to gush over Robinson’s sweet nature, adding, “That s—t turns me on so much. Sweet, nice people like that.”

The couple bonded over doing “weird stuff” such as taking care of each other.

“We seem to be very similar in a lot of ways. We are both spontaneous and adventurous. We push it to the max sometimes but we both like to do things like that,” Sandoval noted. “It is funny because her dad is sick and she wasn’t feeling well so I already had soup sent to her house. And she had flowers sent to mine for Billie.”

Earlier this month, Sandoval went public with Robinson when he shared an Instagram photo of her kissing him on the shoulder. Robinson also uploaded her own snap of the pair cuddling while enjoying a night out together.

Robinson was previously linked to Leonardo DiCaprio before she started dating Sandoval. The Bravo personality, meanwhile, made headlines for his personal life in March 2023 when news broke that he and Ariana Madix called it quits after nearly a decade of dating due to his affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

Sandoval initially attempted to make his relationship with Leviss, 29, work. She checked herself into a mental health facility one month after news broke about Sandoval’s infidelity and remained in treatment for 90 days.

After checking herself out, Leviss clarified that she had no plans to keep dating Sandoval.

“Part of the reason why I wanted to take some time away is just because it was so chaotic and loud and there was such vitriol online. But then the other part of the reason why I wanted to go to a treatment facility was to understand my behaviors,” she explained on the “ReWives” podcast in August 2023. “And my goal was to really get down to the bottom of, ‘OK, why am I choosing men that are unavailable? Why do I keep finding myself in unhealthy relationships? What are the things that I need to change about my behavior?’ And in knowing that I needed to make a change, I first had to know what it was that leads to those behaviors.”

Leviss added: “It took me a while to accept, but I learned about love addiction and it’s a real thing. It’s where you confuse intensity for intimacy. And those chemical changes in the brain are the same chemical changes that happen when you take drugs. So it is addictive, and it explains why I couldn’t stop seeing this person, but it also doesn’t excuse the fact that it happened. But now I know better.”

Sandoval, meanwhile, has discussed the lessons he learned about having healthy romantic relationships.

“One thing that really kept me hanging on [to my affair with Raquel] was the insecurity I had in myself,” he said on his “Everybody Loves Tom” podcast in December 2023. “I felt like. ‘Oh, my gosh, I can’t lose this other person because I’ll never get this.’ I had such an insecurity with myself that I felt if I let this go, it will never happen again. You can [find that again]. And banking on that is a much safer bet than staying and doing and living in that.”