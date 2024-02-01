Tom Sandoval is getting closer to model Victoria Lee Robinson following Scandoval.

Sandoval, 41, uploaded Instagram Story footage on Wednesday, January 31, of himself dancing with a group of women, including Robinson, 31, and tagged her account. At one point, Sandoval walked over to Robinson’s perch on a couch and she draped her arms around his neck. Robinson then planted a kiss on his cheek.

Robinson also uploaded a pic of the twosome cuddling close inside the venue via her private Instagram account. Sandoval reposted the image onto his Instagram Story page.

Neither Sandoval nor Robinson, who was previously linked to Leonardo DiCaprio in early 2016, have further addressed their relationship status, which would mark the Vanderpump Rules star’s first romance since Scandoval erupted.

Sandoval dated Vanderpump Rules costar Ariana Madix for nearly a decade until they split in March 2023 after Madix, 38, discovered his months-long affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss. (Both Sandoval and Leviss, 29, apologized for their actions before the former pageant queen left the Bravo show.)

“I’m just trying to be a better person. I swear to God. I really am,” Sandoval said during the Tuesday, January 30, episode of the “Viall Files” podcast. “I don’t know what to say. What have I learned? What have I learned? To not ever do that again? To not ever be in a nine-year f–king relationship and end it that way. To not ever, like, cheat that way. Dude, I’m never going to do that.”

Sandoval subsequently implied that he cheated on Madix because she allegedly “belittled” him and ruined his self-worth.

Sandoval and Madix, who has moved on with Daniel Wai, currently co-own a house in California. When they are both home, they only communicate through a third party. (Madix is currently living in New York City, where she is starring as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway.)

In January, Us Weekly confirmed that Madix sued Sandoval, requesting a judge to order the sale of their property.

“That’s the petty [move]. ‘I am breaking up with you, and I don’t want anybody to have [it].’ It’s [like] flipping over the Monopoly board. That’s it,” Sandoval quipped on Tuesday when host Nick Viall asked about the lawsuit. “It’s like, ‘I’m losing at Monopoly, so I’m going to flip the Monopoly board over.’ That’s what it is.” Sandoval added that “somebody always keeps the house” in a divorce.

Sandoval and Madix both still star in Vanderpump Rules season 11, which premiered on Tuesday, but seldom filmed together.