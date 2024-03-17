Tom Schwartz’s former fling Jo Wenberg will attend the Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion.

Bravo confirmed the news via X (formerly Twitter) along with an image of the reunion seating chart, which includes host Andy Cohen and VPR cast members Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay, James Kennedy and Brock Davies.

While Jo and Ally Lewber aren’t pictured in the chart, the network confirmed appearances from both newcomers. “You *do* deserve to look at this! Presenting the #PumpRules Season 11 Reunion seating chart (plus, Ally and Jo are in attendance),” Bravo captioned the post.

While Ally made her VPR debut in season 10 as James’ girlfriend, Jo appeared onscreen for the first time in season 11. She was introduced to viewers on a February 20 episode when the hairstylist cut Schwartz’s hair. In a confessional during the episode, Schwartz described Jo as a “light in [his] life,” clarifying the nature of their relationship.

“I want to clear things up,” he said at the time. “Jo was never living with me. Was she staying with me sporadically? Yes. She’s not my girlfriend, she never was. We had a whirlwind romance but we are just buds now.”

Ahead of the season 11 premiere, Schwartz exclusively spoke to Us Weekly about Jo’s Vanderpump Rules debut, calling the hairdresser a “breath of fresh air” for the series. “She has a charisma and energy unlike anyone else I’ve ever met in my life,” Schwartz told Us in January. “Not everyone loves that energy. I happen to be fond of it. But, she’s kind of, like, a superstar in her own right.”

He added, “She’s straight out of the Midwest — Wisconsin [girl] through and through. She’s got a beautiful soul and yeah, man, I’m always rooting for her. Shoutout to Jo [and] if you need your hair done, hit her up. DM her.”

Jo, a Los Angeles-based hairstylist, entered the VPR circle when she befriended former cast member Kristen Doute, who speculated on a December 2023 episode of her “Sex, Love and What Else Matters” podcast that Jo had “used” her friendship to get on television.

“There was a text here and there, but she seriously just ghosted me. And then I started finding out that she was hanging out with Schwartz and she was staying with him,” Doute said at the time. “Our friendship has been over ever since. Not because I broke off our friendship but because she broke off the friendship with me and started lying to me. Now all of a sudden she’s on the TV show that canned me.”

Additionally, Katie Maloney, Schwartz’s ex-wife, has made her feelings about Jo known both on and off camera. “Jo is spooky,” Katie wrote in a March 2023 Instagram comment. “I mean none of us could stand to be around her. Her energy is on par with a crack head.”

For better or worse, Jo is now an official part of the Vanderpump Rules universe. The newcomer took to Instagram in November 2023 where she asked fans to “be kind” before making her social media public.

“I’m going public with my Instagram tonight,” Jo said in a video shared via Instagram at the time. “I hope you guys will all be kind to me. I haven’t gotten the nicest stuff on any type of platform. But I wanted just to make sure that you guys could [see] just me with no makeup or filter. This is who I am.”