Tom Holland is a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man off the big screen.

Before hitting the green for the BMW PGA Championship’s Celebrity Pro-Am on Wednesday, September 18, Holland, 28, stopped to chat with pro golfer Tommy Fleetwood and his 6-year-old son, Frankie, who was adorably dressed in a Spider-Man costume.

“Ah, look at that!” the actor remarked upon seeing Frankie’s superhero suit in a social media video shared on Tuesday. “Your dad’s been telling me that you’re really getting into your golf.”

Holland told the young fan that he saw him “swing a club at The Masters” earlier this year, referring to an April Instagram video Fleetwood, 33, shared of his son taking a shot on the tournament course.

“Did you?” an excited Frankie asked the star, who responded, “People dream of hitting the ball at The Masters. That’s pretty cool that you’ve done it.”

The group changed the topic from golf to Spider-Man, with Holland proceeding to list some of the character’s biggest foes. “There’s loads of villains. There’s Doctor Octopus, there’s the Green Goblin, Sandman, the Lizard. There’s loads to choose from!” he stated.

Fleetwood went on to note that there are also “three Spider-Mans” — including Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield — before jokingly telling Holland, “He’s kind of our third favorite.” Taking the joke in stride, Holland stated, “Well, I’ll take it.”

Fleetwood later shared a pic of himself and Frankie striking Spider-Man’s famous pose with Holland. “Cast for Spider-Man 4!!” he captioned the Wednesday Instagram upload. (Fleetwood shares Frankie with his wife, Clare. He is also stepfather of Clare’s two sons, Oscar and Mo, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Andy Craig.)

Fleetwood is set to compete in the DP World Tour’s BMW PGA Championship tournament, which takes place in England from Thursday, September 19, through Sunday, September 22.

Holland made his debut as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. He went on to star in three solo superhero movies — 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, 2019’s Spider-Man: Far from Home and 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home — as well as 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

While Holland has not officially signed on for a fourth Spider-Man solo outing, he teased that he’s down to portray the character again in an interview with Deadline earlier this year. “I’ll always want to do Spider-Man films,” he told the outlet in April. “I owe my life and career to Spider-Man. So the simple answer is yes. I’ll always want to do more.”

The Spider-Man films are also responsible for kickstarting his relationship with his girlfriend and costar, Zendaya, who played Peter’s love interest Michelle “MJ” Jones. Holland told Extra in January that he and the actress, 28 — who went public with their romance in 2021 — often rewatch their first Spider-Man film together.

“Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch Spider-Man: Homecoming and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again,” he gushed. “I love those movies, and I love savoring those moments, so I try not to watch them as often as I would maybe like to because it’s so special.”