The world’s about to see Tommy Lee on The Hills: New Beginnings! Brandon Thomas Lee opened up about his rocky relationship with this father and how the Mötley Crüe drummer reacted to the news his son was doing reality TV.

“My dad’s just very protective. We’re good,” Brandon, 23, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Los Angeles premiere on Wednesday, June 19. “He looks out for me, so he’s just excited to see the show, see how it turns out.”

Brandon and his father’s relationship has been in the public eye over the years. In March 2018, the rockstar claimed his son knocked him out during an altercation. However, the two have since repaired their relationship. That said, the fight will be shown on the MTV revival.

“It’s a big part of my life. It’s something that was really prevalent in my life at the time, during most of the filming process. So I think you’ll get to see a little bit of that. It [was] definitely a hard time for both of us,” he told Entertainment Tonight, adding that he already warned his dad about the footage. “I tried to tell him the other day, like, ‘Dude, I don’t know if I said anything crazy.’ But who knows, you know? I was really upset when all that stuff was going on. But friends fight. He’s like my best friend, so people get over it.”

While he may be nervous about that footage, the model is, however, ready to show the world who he really is – and it’s “not just some famous person’s kid.” (His mother is Pamela Anderson, who will appear on the series.)

“I was just at a point in my life where I was kind of over being in the backseat, playing away from the public eye. I think I was just at a good time in my life where I wanted to show the world what I’ve been up to, and they could see what my life is really like. I feel like I’ve never really been able to do that,” he told Us. “Most people know nothing about me.”

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on MTV Monday, June 24, at 10 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Emily Marcus

