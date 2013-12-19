



From binge-watching to emotional farewells, 2013’s been quite the year for TV. Us Weekly‘s TV critic John Griffiths has rounded up the top 10 TV shows of this year, which include the final seasons of both 30 Rock and Breaking Bad, and the soapy political drama Scandal! See the full list below:

10. Bates Motel

Vera Farmiga killed it as Norman Bates’ desperate mom in this Psycho prequel. (A&E)

9. Behind the Candelabra

Famed pianist Liberace (Michael Douglas) and his drugged-out boy toy (Matt Damon) were TV’s It couple of the year! (HBO)

8. The Walking Dead

This zombie drama ramped up the action with a classic hero/bad guy rivalry. (AMC)

7. House of Cards

Kevin Spacey’s adept turn as a sly congressman made this drama bingeworthy. (Netflix)

6. 30 Rock

Liz Lemon (Tina Fey) found love, but TV lost one brainy, surreal, funny sitcom. (NBC)

5. Scandal

The watercooler drama’s politicos and -assassins riveted with “What next?” chills. (ABC)

4. The Good Wife

Badass lawyer Alicia (Julianna Margulies) opted for power over friends, giving this -intelligent drama new sizzle. (CBS)

3. Orphan Black

The thriller’s Tatiana Maslany captivated as seven clones marked for death. (BBC America)

2. Breaking Bad

Meth kingpin Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and this raw drama went out with, yes, an unflinching bang. Required viewing for any year. (AMC)

1. Mad Men

As intoxicating and bittersweet as a Manhattan! The ’60s drama proved profoundly moving, with adman Don Draper (Jon Hamm, never better) finally, even triumphantly, owning his shady past. (AMC)

HONORABLE MENTIONS: Veep, American Horror Story: Coven, Game of Thrones, Downton Abbey, Shark Tank