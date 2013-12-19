From binge-watching to emotional farewells, 2013’s been quite the year for TV. Us Weekly‘s TV critic John Griffiths has rounded up the top 10 TV shows of this year, which include the final seasons of both 30 Rock and Breaking Bad, and the soapy political drama Scandal! See the full list below:
10. Bates Motel
Vera Farmiga killed it as Norman Bates’ desperate mom in this Psycho prequel. (A&E)
9. Behind the Candelabra
Famed pianist Liberace (Michael Douglas) and his drugged-out boy toy (Matt Damon) were TV’s It couple of the year! (HBO)
8. The Walking Dead
This zombie drama ramped up the action with a classic hero/bad guy rivalry. (AMC)
7. House of Cards
Kevin Spacey’s adept turn as a sly congressman made this drama bingeworthy. (Netflix)
6. 30 Rock
Liz Lemon (Tina Fey) found love, but TV lost one brainy, surreal, funny sitcom. (NBC)
5. Scandal
The watercooler drama’s politicos and -assassins riveted with “What next?” chills. (ABC)
4. The Good Wife
Badass lawyer Alicia (Julianna Margulies) opted for power over friends, giving this -intelligent drama new sizzle. (CBS)
3. Orphan Black
The thriller’s Tatiana Maslany captivated as seven clones marked for death. (BBC America)
2. Breaking Bad
Meth kingpin Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and this raw drama went out with, yes, an unflinching bang. Required viewing for any year. (AMC)
1. Mad Men
As intoxicating and bittersweet as a Manhattan! The ’60s drama proved profoundly moving, with adman Don Draper (Jon Hamm, never better) finally, even triumphantly, owning his shady past. (AMC)
HONORABLE MENTIONS: Veep, American Horror Story: Coven, Game of Thrones, Downton Abbey, Shark Tank
