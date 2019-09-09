



Who did it best, er, worst? Reality TV stars are known to be a bit dramatic, but when it comes to famous ugly cries, Us Weekly is breaking down those — like Kim Kardashian and Ashley Iaconetti — who have had Oscar-worthy waterwork moments.

Fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will remember the KKW Beauty founders’ epic breakdown in 2012 after she realized she wasn’t in love with then-husband Kris Humphries. The moment went so viral that, in classic Kardashian fashion, they branded the look and made merchandise from it.

“It’s hard for me. He’s a good heart, he’s a Christian — everything on paper I want in someone, but for some reason, my heart isn’t connecting,” Kim told sister Kourtney Kardashian during the season finale of Kourtney and Kim Take New York.

“I feel awful that I made him move out here and change his whole life. I feel sad, I feel bad for the guy,” the Selfish author continued as tears streamed down her face. “He fell in love with me and I fell in love with him and now all my feelings have changed.”

Kim’s crying fit didn’t end there. As the show continued, the reality star bawled over her regrets.

“I invited all these people to this huge wedding and flew everyone out, wasted everyone’s time and everyone’s money — everyone’s everything — and I feel bad! At 30 years old, I thought I’d be married with kids and I’m not. I failed at this.”

Over in Bachelor Nation, both men and women are known to shed some tears — both fake and real. Iaconetti has arguably one of the most famous ugly cry faces to ever grace the TV, and she’s all about embracing it.

When the “Almost Famous With Ben Higgins and Ashley I.” podcast host was sent home by Chris Soules during season 19 of the reality show, Iaconetti stormed off and delivered an iconic cry.

The Virginia native would go on to compete — and cry — on Bachelor in Paradise. Iaconetti ultimately found love with BiP costar Jared Haibon, whom she wed in August 2019. At their wedding, guests even sipped on a signature cocktail called “Ashley’s Tears.”

