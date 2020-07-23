House of horrors? Tori Spelling poked fun at herself while recreating scary movie scenes — with some help from her family — all in the name of charity.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 47, enlisted her husband, Dean McDermott, and their five children to play TBS’ Celebrity Show-Off, which is a competition between celebs to produce the most compelling content at home in order to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

“This week my family and I made a scripted DIY Horror Spoof,” the Scary Movie 2 actress wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, July 21. “Showing some love to my fave genre! I wrote this episode and am so proud of it!”

Spelling kicked off her Tuesday, July 21, episode by having a family movie night, but things quickly went awry when she headed to the kitchen dressed like Drew Barrymore in Scream and received an ominous phone call.

After being asked what she was wearing, Spelling joked, “Uh, khakis,” as an ode to the State Farm commercial, where Jake from State Farm is wearing a red polo and khakis.

The California native was then told a haunting fairytale that resembled her life and poked fun at her personal hardships.

“Well, do you like the one about the world’s richest Hollywood princess, who grew up in the biggest castle in the Beverly Hills, but got disinherited and wound up broke with five little dwarves and a little piggy that poops all over the house?” the scary voice on the phone asked.

Spelling replied, “Sounds oddly familiar,” before being told to check on her children. Spelling is the only daughter of late producer, Aaron Spelling, who created The Love Boat, Melrose Place, Charmed, Beverly Hills, 90210 and more.

“I’ve gotta stop drinking wine at night,” Tori said after seeing her son Beau, 3, as the twins from The Shining.

Throughout the video, the celebraTORI author ran through her house and found her children dressed as different iconic horror film characters, including Pennywise from IT and Chucky from Child’s Play.

At one point she channeled her inner Psycho character and found Ja Rule in her shower. “You’ve got this,” the rapper, 44, told her. “You’ve gotta beat them all now.”

The short film ends with Tori waking up in bed from what she thought was a bad dream, only to find her husband, 53, lying beside her in a Jason mask from Friday the 13th.

Spelling has been competing on TBS’ Celebrity Show-Off since its premiere on June 23. Her past videos have included her family officiating a virtual wedding, a Hawaiian-themed birthday bash and a DIY drive-thru party.

Tori and McDermott are also the parents of Liam, 13, Stella, 12, Hattie, 8, and Finn, 7.

New episodes air on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TBS.