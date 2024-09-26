Tori Spelling’s longtime manager, Ruthanne Secunda, has called for an “investigation” into the Dancing With the Stars votes that sent the actress home from season 33.

“I think it’s an outrage,” Secunda quipped during the Wednesday, September 25, episode of Spelling’s “Misspelling” podcast, demanding a recount. “I’m calling 60 Minutes to do an investigation … definitely a glitch in the system.”

Spelling, 51, and pro partner Pasha Pashkov were eliminated during the Tuesday, September 24, episode of DWTS, alongside Anna Delvey and Ezra Sosa.

“If airlines can be grounded from a glitch, there could have totally been a glitch in the voting for Tori,” Secunda said. “I’m suspicious.”

Spelling then asked if it’d be possible to run a “ballroom recount” similar to ones during political elections.

“I really didn’t have a gut instinct that we would be voted off,” Spelling added on the podcast. “Listen, I’m a realist. I came into this with no dance experience and I didn’t expect to win the Mirror Ball.”

Spelling told Us Weekly one day earlier that she was “proud” of her ballroom finish.

“It was truly an unbelievable journey and experience,” Spelling exclusively told Us after her Tuesday elimination. “Obviously, I felt like I was just starting, and I was seeing such a huge change in myself, physically and mentally [and] emotionally. I wanted to keep going, obviously, but I’m grateful I did it.”

While Spelling noted that she initially wanted to win for Pashkov, 38, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was pleased with her rumba performance to The Greatest Showman’s “This Is Me.” (She picked the song in honor of her five kids, who attended the live broadcast.)

“Both weeks, having all five of my kids here in the audience was everything to me, because they’ve obviously been on this journey with me,” Spelling told Us. “And they were fearful with me, alongside me, when I went into this. Like, ‘Are you going to get hurt? Are you going to be scared? Are you going to be able to do this? Oh, my God, what’s going to happen?’”

She added, “I came home, like, a better version of myself and a better mom every day, because … I was feeling so much personal growth and happiness and tapping into things. I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I haven’t felt this happy in so long for something I’m doing for me.’ Because I think I gave up a huge part of myself somewhere along this journey called life, and now I tapped into that, so I’m going to keep doing me.”

Pashkov, meanwhile, knew that elimination was a possibility, telling Us that DWTS is an “unpredictable journey.”

“You never know what’s going to happen. You never know who’s going to go home, who’s going to win at the end of the day. And that’s the beauty of the show,” Pashkov told Us after the pair’s elimination. “Sometimes it’s not pleasant when you’re the one eliminated, but at the end of the day, that’s the name of the game and that’s what makes the show so exciting to watch and be part of, because you really don’t know.”

Dancing With the Stars airs simultaneously on ABC and Disney+ Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. Episodes are available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ the next day.