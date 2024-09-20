Dancing With the Stars Season 33 Oscars Night Songs Revealed

Dancing With the Stars is going all out for their season 33 Oscars night — and Us Weekly has the tracks that all 13 couples will be dancing to.
The Tuesday, September 24, episode is honoring Hollywood with dances set to iconic songs from Oscar-nominated films. The Bachelor’s Joey Graziadei and his professional partner Jenna Johnson are set to perform a rumba to “Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper from A Star Is Born. Meanwhile, NBA player Dwight Howard and pro Daniella Karagach are choreographing their foxtrot to Ryan Gosling‘s “City Of Stars” from La La Land.
Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars started off strong with Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong on top while the other couples all received praise from the judges for their effort.
The premiere didn’t feature any eliminations — but two couples are expected to go home on Oscars night. Currently Reginald VelJohnson and Emma Slater as well as Eric Roberts and Britt Stewart are the bottom two couples, putting them at risk of leaving the show.
Keep scrolling for details on which song your favorite couple will be performing to:
Danny Amendola and Witney Carson
After getting a 20 from the judges, Danny and Witney are following that up with a jive to “Danger Zone” by Kenny Loggins, which appeared in Top Gun.
Anna Delvey and Ezra Sosa
The controversial celebrity contestant received an 18 for her performance with Ezra during the premiere. Their second performance is a quickstep to a track from The Devil Wears Prada, “Suddenly I See” by KT Tunstall.
Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson
“Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper will set the mood as Joey and Jenna perform for the first time since getting a score of 21 at the premiere.
Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach
After earning a 22 for their first dance, Dwight and Daniella got “City of Stars” by Ryan Gosling as their next song.
Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong
The actress and Brandon were labeled the ones to watch out for after earning a 23. Their second dance is a rumba to the Oscar-winning song from the Barbie soundtrack, “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish.
Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten
Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes‘ “(I’ve Had) the Time of My Life,” the hit song from Dirty Dancing, is being used for a salsa performance after Ilona and Alan previously scored an 18.
Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko
The duo premiere performance earned them an 18. They will continue to heat up the dance floor with a quickstep to “9 to 5” by Dolly Parton from the star’s 1980 film of the same name.
Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold
“Superman — Main Theme” by The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra is Stephen and Rylee’s next song for their paso doble. They earned a score of 21 during the premiere.
Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy
Jennifer Hudson‘s “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” from Dreamgirls is Phaedra and Val’s next song as they gear up to perform a foxtrot. The previously scored 19 on their first DWTS night.
Eric Roberts and Britt Stewart
The actor and Britt initially scored a 15 but they will be fighting for a spot on the top with a waltz to “The Godfather Waltz” by Nino Rota and Carlo Savina.
Tori Spelling and Pasha Pashkov
The pair, who earned a 17 during premiere night, have another chance to wow the judges with a rumba to “This Is Me” by Keala Settle and The Greatest Showman Ensemble.
Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber
The Bachelorette scored a 19 with Sasha on their first DWTS night. Now they are aiming for an even higher score with a tango to “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got)” by Fergie, Q-Tip and GoonRock from The Great Gatsby.
Reginald VelJohnson and Emma Slater
Their first dance landed them at the bottom with a score of 15 but Reginald and Emma have the chance to redeem themselves by dancing a paso doble to “Ode To Joy” by Beethoven. The classical arrangement appears in many Oscar-nominated films, including A Clockwork Orange, Die Hard and Dead Poets Society.