Travis and Jason Kelce are taking their podcast overseas to Cannes, France, where they will be recording “New Heights” from the iconic film festival.

The Kelce brothers will tape their podcast at Stagwell’s Sport Beach on June 20, according to Page Six. Travis, 34, and Jason, 36, aren’t the only athletes taking their show on the road as part of Carmelo Anthony and business partner Asani Swann’s Wine and Spirits Festival. Megan Rapinoe, Sue Bird, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and Shannon Sharpe will also reportedly be recording their podcasts from the retired basketball player’s first-ever French Riviera festival.

In addition to podcasting, the brothers are partnering with Garage Beers for the event. Jason will host tastings of his wine brand, VII(N) The Seventh Estate, and Travis will be working with Casa Azul Tequila Soda.

Travis traveling overseas brings up questions about whether he’ll be able to reunite with girlfriend Taylor Swift amid the European leg of her Eras Tour. Swift, 34, has a concert in Wales on June 18 before kicking off her weekend in London on June 21. While she has a few days in between shows to possibly jet over to France, it’s unclear if she’ll be able to support Travis amid her recovery from her three-and-a-half-hour concert.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Swift have been doing their best to keep their relationship strong amid their hectic work schedules. A source exclusively told Us Weekly in May that they are fully prepared to travel “back and forth” during their time apart.

“He wants to support her as much as he can while he can, so he’s going to [go] back and forth from the U.S. to Europe while he has the time,” the source said, adding that the couple had a “wonderful time in Europe” while vacationing in Lake Como, Italy, earlier this month.

Luckily, Travis “can arrange his schedule” to accommodate Swift’s hectic tour ahead of the 2024-2025 NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs’ season kicks off with a September 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens at their home field, Arrowhead Stadium.

In addition to rest and relaxation, Travis and Swift also love “home and decor shopping” while they’re in Europe. “They love going antique shopping and she’s been helping him pick out some things for his new house in Kansas,” the source shared.

Travis attended Swift’s May 12 Paris show, which just so happened to be her 87th concert on the tour (the same number as his Chiefs jersey) and featured new songs from her Tortured Poets Department album. Travis could be seen singing along and recording clips of the concert alongside Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper.

“I had a blast at Tay’s show. Her new rendition of The Eras Tour, I suggest everybody go see it,” Travis gushed on the May 15 episode of his podcast. “It has her new Tortured Poets Department [album], a handful of those songs in the new show, which means there’s a new segment and new lights and new dancing, new everything to the f–king show. I suggest everybody get out there and see [her]. It is absolutely unbelievable.”