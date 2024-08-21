Travis Kelce is a comedian: confirmed.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has fans laughing through preseason by repeating his signature catchphrase, “Alright, nah,” during the NFL team’s training camp. Thankfully, the Chiefs’ social team was on the case and compiled his best moments repeating the phrase while on the field.

“Can we get an ALRIGHT NAH?!?!?” the team captioned their TikTok posted on Tuesday, August 20. The six-second video featured Kelce, 34, walking around the field, sporting some preseason facial hair while saying the phrase a total of five times.

While his helmet had been taken off for the beginning of the video, Kelce put it back on while jogging around the field at the end. Looks like he’s gearing up for another winning season if you ask Us.

Chiefs fans — and Swifties too — are no stranger to Kelce’s signature catchphrase, especially if they listen to the “New Heights” podcast, which the football star hosts with brother and retired NFL player Jason Kelce. Travis often repeats, “Alright, nah,” when responding to comments made by his 36-year-old brother.

Travis, whose catchphrase has become repeated among Chiefs Kingdom, actually filed a trademark for “alright nah” in October 2023, officially entering his businessman era. Us Weekly confirmed at the time that he filed a total of five trademarks, including “alright nah,” his name, his KillaTrav social media handle, “Flight 87” (seemingly referencing his jersey number) and “Kelce’s Krunch,” the name of his cereal launched in August 2022.

While NFL athletes are up to speed on Travis’ constant quips, the football star’s vernacular has started to become integrated in the world of girlfriend Taylor Swift and her fans. Travis and Swift, also 34, went public with their relationship in September 2023 and continue to show off their love to the world.

While the couple has stepped back a bit when it comes to publicly sharing the intimate details of their relationship, Travis has gushed over his significant other in various interviews since they started dating.

“I’ve never been a man of words,” he said during a November 2023 interview with WSJ. Magazine. “Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been f–king mind-blowing. I’m learning every day.”

Travis also spoke candidly about the public interest in their romance.

“Obviously I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them … I’ve never dealt with it,” he continued. “But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it.”

Travis commented specifically on “the scrutiny she gets” and how it feels like Swift “has a magnifying glass” on her life. “When she acts like that, I better not be the one acting all strange,” he added.