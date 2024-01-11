Travis Kelce has earned a new nickname from the NFL — and it’s linked to girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Wild Card Weekend matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, January 13, the NFL released a video highlighting the teams’ seasons and players.

“And now they take on Travis Swift Kelce, second-most yards for a tight end in 2023 at 984,” the voiceover quipped in the YouTube preview released on Wednesday, January 10.

The video continued with a clip of Swift, 34, sticking out her tongue while watching Kelce, 34, and the Chiefs beat the New England Patriots in December 2023. Swift and Brittany Mahomes were also shown sharing a celebratory handshake after the Chiefs scored a touchdown. (Brittany, 28, is married to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.)

While the reference to Kelce and Swift was seemingly intentional, the pair’s relationship status has been flubbed in the coverage NFL games in the past. During the CBS broadcast of the Chiefs game versus the Buffalo Bills in December 2023, Tony Romo tried to give a shout out to the “Karma” singer, who was in attendance cheering on her boyfriend.

“As you see, Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, in the audience,” Romo, 43, told viewers, before laughing at his mistake. “I’m sorry, girlfriend.”

“Not yet,” fellow commentator Jim Nantz added, before asking, “You don’t know something we don’t know, do you?”

Later that same month, Romo made the same error when the Chiefs faced off against the Las Vegas Raiders. While talking about Kelce’s 900th career reception, the camera panned to Swift ringing a bell in the suite at Arrowhead Stadium.

“And his wife loves it — I mean girlfriend,” Romo said as he corrected himself.

While the pair are not seeing wedding bells in their future quite yet, they have had “plenty of really deep conversations about their future together,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2023.

“When they can’t physically be together, they are constantly texting, calling, and FaceTiming. Taylor’s relationship with Travis is like nothing she’s ever experienced before. They got serious fairly quickly and she was proud to show off their relationship from the jump,” the source said, adding that they are trying to “make as much time for each other as possible” amid their “incredibly busy schedules.”

Swift revealed later that month that she and Kelce “started hanging out right after” the NFL player publicly displayed interest in her. (After attending her Eras Tour concert in July 2023, Kelce shared on his and brother Jason Kelce‘s “New Heights” podcast that he was hoping to give Swift his phone number.)

“We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for because we got to get to know each other,” Swift shared during her TIME Magazine profile in December 2023.