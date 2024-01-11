Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

The NFL Nicknames Travis Kelce ‘Travis Swift Kelce’ in Playoff Preview

By
The NFL Gives Travis Kelce a New Nickname of Travis Swift Kelce’ in a Playoff Preview 071
Travis Kelce. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Travis Kelce has earned a new nickname from the NFL — and it’s linked to girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Wild Card Weekend matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, January 13, the NFL released a video highlighting the teams’ seasons and players.

“And now they take on Travis Swift Kelce, second-most yards for a tight end in 2023 at 984,” the voiceover quipped in the YouTube preview released on Wednesday, January 10.

The video continued with a clip of Swift, 34, sticking out her tongue while watching Kelce, 34, and the Chiefs beat the New England Patriots in December 2023. Swift and Brittany Mahomes were also shown sharing a celebratory handshake after the Chiefs scored a touchdown. (Brittany, 28, is married to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.)

Taylor Swift an Travis Kelce s Relationship Timeline From Chiefs Games to Romantic Date Nights 419

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline

While the reference to Kelce and Swift was seemingly intentional, the pair’s relationship status has been flubbed in the coverage NFL games in the past. During the CBS broadcast of the Chiefs game versus the Buffalo Bills in December 2023, Tony Romo tried to give a shout out to the “Karma” singer, who was in attendance cheering on her boyfriend.

“As you see, Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, in the audience,” Romo, 43, told viewers, before laughing at his mistake. “I’m sorry, girlfriend.”

The NFL Gives Travis Kelce a New Nickname of Travis Swift Kelce’ in a Playoff Preview 070
Taylor Swift. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

“Not yet,” fellow commentator Jim Nantz added, before asking, “You don’t know something we don’t know, do you?”

Later that same month, Romo made the same error when the Chiefs faced off against the Las Vegas Raiders. While talking about Kelce’s 900th career reception, the camera panned to Swift ringing a bell in the suite at Arrowhead Stadium.

“And his wife loves it — I mean girlfriend,” Romo said as he corrected himself.

While the pair are not seeing wedding bells in their future quite yet, they have had “plenty of really deep conversations about their future together,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2023.

“When they can’t physically be together, they are constantly texting, calling, and FaceTiming. Taylor’s relationship with Travis is like nothing she’s ever experienced before. They got serious fairly quickly and she was proud to show off their relationship from the jump,” the source said, adding that they are trying to “make as much time for each other as possible” amid their “incredibly busy schedules.”

Beautiful young woman using phone in a downtown café

Deal of the Day

40% Off! Keep Shoes Safe From Snow and Rain With This Water-Repellent Spray View Deal

Taylor Swift at Chiefs Game on New Year's Eve

Related: Every Game Day Outfit Taylor Swift Has Worn While Supporting Travis Kelce

Swift revealed later that month that she and Kelce “started hanging out right after” the NFL player publicly displayed interest in her. (After attending her Eras Tour concert in July 2023, Kelce shared on his and brother Jason Kelce‘s “New Heights” podcast that he was hoping to give Swift his phone number.)

“We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for because we got to get to know each other,” Swift shared during her TIME Magazine profile in December 2023.

In this article

Taylor Swift Bio Pic

Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce Laughs Off Coaches Bill Belichick and Andy Reid's Comments About Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!