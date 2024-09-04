If Travis Kelce returns to the Kentucky Derby next year, it will be as a spectator — and not as the owner of one of the participating horses.

Travis, 34, gushed about his racehorse, aptly named Swift Delivery, to his brother, Jason Kelce, on an episode of their “New Heights” podcast, which aired Wednesday, August 4. In their discussion, he confirmed Jason’s claim that Swift Delivery, who is 3, has already aged out of eligibility for Triple Crown races.

Swift Delivery can still compete in other races, however, and Travis revealed that the gelding finished second in the Toronto Cup Stakes over the weekend. He also gave fans a Swift Delivery scouting report.

“I liked the way that Swift Delivery ran. I’ve seen three or four races that Swift Delivery has been in, and sure enough heard nothing but great reviews,” he said. “It’s more of a finishing horse. It comes around that [last] turn and just hits the top speed and kind of saves the last straightway with all the juice that it’s got.”

While football remains Travis’ first sporting love, he has dived right into the horse-racing world, brought on by his appearance at the 2024 Kentucky Derby. He attended as a guest of family friends Bruce and Alex Zoldan, who are horse owners themselves.

“I had one of the best times ever at the Derby and they were my hosts, and sure enough, I was like, ‘Man, it’d be fun to get involved and see one of your horses in a race,’” he said. “Sure enough, they asked me if I wanted to jump in on a 3-year-old they had, and it made sense to team up with this one, it being Swift Delivery.”

Even before we knew Travis bought a horse after the race, his attendance garnered plenty of headlines. Some fans lauded (while others mocked) his Derby fashion sense as he donned a pinstriped suit and black fedora on the red carpet before watching the race and coming within inches of winning $100,000.

Travis was, as he put it, “a nose away” from a six-figure payday, which he would have earned if Japanese horse Forever Young placed second. He placed third.

“I was a beginner. I didn’t get too far into that,” Kelce said of his betting. “I just wanted to f–king put the money that I brought in there and throw it down on like one horse and just get f–king pumped if that thing was even close. And sure enough, coming around that corner, you see that thing … come up.”