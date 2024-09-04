Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Travis Kelce Explains Why His Racehorse Is Not Eligible for the Kentucky Derby

By
Travis Kelce Explains Why His Race Horse Wont be in the Derby
Travis Kelce LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images)

If Travis Kelce returns to the Kentucky Derby next year, it will be as a spectator — and not as the owner of one of the participating horses.

Travis, 34, gushed about his racehorse, aptly named Swift Delivery, to his brother, Jason Kelce, on an episode of their “New Heights” podcast, which aired Wednesday, August 4. In their discussion, he confirmed Jason’s claim that Swift Delivery, who is 3, has already aged out of eligibility for Triple Crown races.

Swift Delivery can still compete in other races, however, and Travis revealed that the gelding finished second in the Toronto Cup Stakes over the weekend. He also gave fans a Swift Delivery scouting report.

“I liked the way that Swift Delivery ran. I’ve seen three or four races that Swift Delivery has been in, and sure enough heard nothing but great reviews,” he said. “It’s more of a finishing horse. It comes around that [last] turn and just hits the top speed and kind of saves the last straightway with all the juice that it’s got.”

Celebrity Equestrians See Kaley Cuoco Prince William Mary-Kate Olsen and More Stars Riding Horses

Related: Celebrities Who Are Equestrians

While football remains Travis’ first sporting love, he has dived right into the horse-racing world, brought on by his appearance at the 2024 Kentucky Derby. He attended as a guest of family friends Bruce and Alex Zoldan, who are horse owners themselves.

“I had one of the best times ever at the Derby and they were my hosts, and sure enough, I was like, ‘Man, it’d be fun to get involved and see one of your horses in a race,’” he said. “Sure enough, they asked me if I wanted to jump in on a 3-year-old they had, and it made sense to team up with this one, it being Swift Delivery.”

Tanming Sweater 2-Piece Lounge Sets Amazon

Deal of the Day

Score This Rich Mom-Style Matching Set Now for 20% Off! View Deal

Even before we knew Travis bought a horse after the race, his attendance garnered plenty of headlines. Some fans lauded (while others mocked) his Derby fashion sense as he donned a pinstriped suit and black fedora on the red carpet before watching the race and coming within inches of winning $100,000.

Travis Kelce Game Day Outfits

Related: Travis Kelce's Style Evolution

Travis was, as he put it, “a nose away” from a six-figure payday, which he would have earned if Japanese horse Forever Young placed second. He placed third.

“I was a beginner. I didn’t get too far into that,” Kelce said of his betting. “I just wanted to f–king put the money that I brought in there and throw it down on like one horse and just get f–king pumped if that thing was even close. And sure enough, coming around that corner, you see that thing … come up.”

In this article

Travis Kelce Laughs Off Coaches Bill Belichick and Andy Reid's Comments About Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.