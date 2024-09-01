Travis Kelce’s new racehorse, the coincidentally named Swift Delivery, had a stellar performance at the Toronto Cup Stakes.

Swift Delivery, ridden by jockey Patrick Husbands, finished in second place on Saturday, August 31 at the competition held at the Woodbine Racetrack. Swift Delivery lost behind horse Piper’s Factor.

Kelce, 34, recently bought a significant share of the thoroughbred.

“This is great for racing,” the horse’s trainer, Mark Casse, said in a press release earlier this month. “This isn’t just about Travis Kelce buying a horse — he bought a good horse.”

Casse added, “We bought him as a yearling. His sire, Not This Time, is one of the best in the country. Patrick and [assistant trainer] David Adams were very high on this horse, but he just didn’t perform as a 2-year-old. We gelded him in the wintertime and from that point on, he’s trained and performed very well.”

Swift Delivery is owned by Team Valor International with both Kelce and the Zoldan family recently acquiring shares. The Zoldans own Phantom Fireworks and even invited the Kansas City Chiefs tight end to the Kentucky Derby earlier this year.

“I’m a Derby guy now, man. It was so much fun,” Kelce quipped during a May episode of his “New Heights” experience about the “dope experience” at the racetrack before praising the Zoldans and Team Valor. “They have been ingrained in the Derby for 30 years. The Zoldans are rightfully treated like royalty there. They made it easy and fun to come out there and enjoy the Derby.”

Kelce also wanted to get in the Derby spirit and bet on the horses.

“I was a beginner. I didn’t get too far into that,” he recalled. “I just wanted to f–king put the money that I brought in there and throw it down on like one horse and just get f–king pumped if that thing was even close. And sure enough, coming around that corner, you see that thing … come up.”

Swift Delivery wasn’t in the running at the May competition, which perhaps would have made the decision to throw money down easier. The horse, of course, shares a name with Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Kelce and Swift, 34, have been dating since summer 2023.

“Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been f—ing mind-blowing. I’m learning every day,” Kelce gushed in a .WSJ magazine profile published in November 2023. “Obviously I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them … I’ve never dealt with it. But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it.”

Kelce and Swift love to support one another, attending multiple respective Chiefs games and Eras Tour concerts.