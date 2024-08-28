Travis Kelce was honored for his achievements on the field during the 2023-2024 NFL season.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, was recognized as the Polsinelli Sportsman of the Year at the 2024 Kansas City Sports Awards on Tuesday, August 27. The 51st annual event, which is held by the Kansas City Sports Commission and Foundation, honors outstanding individuals for their commitment to and achievement in sports.

“Thank you, we love we can’t wait to get back out there in front of you guys. Thank you for everything you do in this community,” Kelce told the crowd during the ceremony, per footage shared via X. “I’ve been here 12 years and I love the support, that’s why I came out tonight, to make sure you guys see the face of the people that love you guys just as much as you love them. I appreciate you guys big time.”

Six sports personalities in total were honored throughout the evening, which is held at the Kansas City Downtown Marriott Muehlebach Tower. Kelce, for his part, was recognized for his achievement as the NFL’s career leader in postseason receptions after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII.

“As Kansas City continues to generate unprecedented excitement for its national and international sporting events, these honorees represent the best of our local sporting community,” Kathy Nelson, President and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission, said in a statement earlier this month. “Together, these individuals and their organizations play a critical role driving fan engagement, awareness and opportunity for Kansas City.”

In addition to Kelce, Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo received the title of Coach of the Year, while Commissioner Brett Yormark was awarded as Construction Executive of the Year. Artistic gymnast Aleah Finnegan, fresh from the 2024 Paris Olympics, received the Children’s Mercy Kansas City Sportswoman of the Year Award and sports executive Bill Hancock was given the T-Mobile Legacy Award.

The Victory Project, a sporting Kansas City philanthropic initiative that supports childhood cancer research and enhances the lives of kids with cancer, was honored with the annual Community Champion Award.

Kansas City isn’t the only place Kelce is receiving praise. Last week, the athlete was named a top 10 player in the NFL last season by NFL Network. In April 2024, he signed a two-year contract extension worth $34.25 million, guaranteeing his spot on the roster until 2027 and becoming the highest-paid tight end in the NFL.

“I can’t put a time frame on it,” Kelce told reporters about retirement ahead of the 2024-2025 season. “I love coming to work every single day. Obviously, I know that there’s opportunities outside of football for me, and I think you have to keep in perspective that I’m still a little kid when I come into this building.”

Meanwhile, Kelce’s star is also skyrocketing off the football field. In addition to hosting the upcoming season of Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? and making appearances on FX’s Grotesquerie and in Happy Gilmore 2, he and brother Jason Kelce have found incredible success with their “New Heights” podcast. The show features their hot takes on all things football and beyond and has won multiple awards since its 2022 launch.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the siblings landed a nine-figure deal with Amazon’s Wondery ahead of their third season.

“We couldn’t be more excited to team up with Wondery for the next phase of New Heights,” the brother duo shared in a statement. “We love this show, and the fanbase that has grown with us over the last two seasons. Wondery understands the shared vision and will offer a wealth of experience and resources to take us to New Heights! We are going to create some groundbreaking moments together through this partnership. We are thrilled to start Season 3 – see you soon, 92%ers!”