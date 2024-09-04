Travis Kelce gave Us a sneak peek of his acting chops during the new trailer for Ryan Murphy’s Grotesquerie.

“Check out the trailer for FX’s Grotesquerie. That’s right, you may see some familiar faces,” Kelce, 34, said at the beginning of the Wednesday, September 4, clip.

During the trailer, Kelce makes an appearance while seemingly talking to Niecy Nash-Betts, who plays Detective Lois Tryon. “There’s no future after this,” Kelce says. Later in the video, Kelce keeps a straight face while opening his eyes.

The horror drama follows Lois and a nun, Sister Megan (Micaela Diamond), who investigate a series of crimes. While teaming up with Megan, Lois begins to feel like the crimes are personal.

Grotesquerie is Kelce’s first time dabbling in the world of acting. After his casting was revealed, Travis gushed on his and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast that he was “blown away” to receive the opportunity from Murphy.

“Hopefully I don’t bomb this for him,” Travis said in May. “It sounds like everything is going as planned, and I can’t thank him enough for just this opportunity because I’m sure there’s actors out there who have been in the acting world that would die for an opportunity to work with Ryan, and I’m getting it in, really, my first gig ever. So it’s pretty unique and pretty cool.”

While Travis wasn’t sure how many episodes he’d be featured in, he teased that he had a “big role in the show.” He added, “Right now, I’m just taking it scene by scene and trying to make sure that I remember my lines. Like I said, I’m very amaetur at this.”

As someone who’s used to being on the football field, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end noted that he had been surprised by some aspects of the acting industry.

“The biggest difference from being outside of the acting world and starting to get into it, is you’re very much in tune with scenes. You don’t want to get so much caught up with the lines, you want to be in the scene with whoever you’re acting with, right?” he said. “I started off thinking, ‘Man, just memorize your lines. Memorize your lines.’ But in reality of things is you want to be able to take that scene from one point to the next and portray exactly what the scene’s meaning is.”

After Travis wrapped the show, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in May that he “had an incredible time” filming. “He had fun doing it,” the insider added.

Grotesquerie premieres on FX Wednesday, September 25, at 10 p.m. ET. It will be available to stream on Hulu the next day.