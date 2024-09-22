Travis Kelce once offered Olivia “Livvy” Dunne and her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, tickets to see his girlfriend Taylor Swift in concert.

“I’m a certified Swiftie,” Dunne, 21, said on the Thursday, September 19, episode of the “Best of Both Worlds with Flau’jae” podcast. “And also Travis Kelce’s super nice. He’s the man, like he’s a good guy.”

Dunne, who has been dating MLB pitcher Skenes since 2023, explained that she crossed paths with Kelce, 34, over the summer. While at a photoshoot, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Dunne began talking about Swift, also 34.

“He was so chill,” Dunne said. “He was at one of the photo shoots I was at this summer and he was like, ‘Well, if you or Paul ever need tickets to a Taylor concert or need a hookup, just let me know.’ I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’”

Kelce and Swift began dating during summer 2023, confirming their romance when the pop star attended a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in September of that year.

Since debuting their relationship, Swift has attended several of his NFL games — including when the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII in February. Kelce has returned the gesture by cheering her on during her Eras Tour concerts across the globe.

While taking a break from her record-breaking tour until October, Swift was spotted with Kelce at her $17 million Rhode Island home in August alongside several of her famous friends. The twosome were also seen packing on the PDA while watching the U.S. Open in New York earlier this month.

“It’s been amazing since Taylor and Travis reunited,” a source exclusively shared in the latest issue of Us Weekly, noting that the pair has been “loving every minute together” since she returned to the U.S. last month.

Despite their public outings, Swift and Kelce enjoy being at home when they spend time together.

“They are both chill people who love their downtime,” the insider said, adding that their date-nights are simple. “Staying in is a luxury for them. They enjoy cooking dinner together. It’s a refreshing contrast to their [public] lives.”

As Swift gears up for the final leg of her Eras Tour — which will run from October until its conclusion in December — a separate source noted that she and Kelce “are very committed and serious about their future.”

“Taylor is ready for the next era of her life,” the insider added. “She knows it will be special.”