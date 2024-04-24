Travis Kelce Reveals He’s a Fan of Hallmark Movies: ‘I Dabble Now’

Travis Kelce watches Hallmark movies.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end admitted it on his “New Heights” podcast in an episode that aired Wednesday, April 24.

The revelation came as Kelce, 34, chatted with friend and comedian Andrew Santino. As the two discussed Lindsay Lohan’s Netflix film Irish Wish, Santino, 40, said his wife is a big Hallmark fan, before turning the question onto Kelce.

“Are you a Hallmark guy, Trav?” he asked.

“I dabble now, yeah,” Kelce admitted.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

Taylor Swift fans were quick to point out that before Kelce started dating the pop star, he said he didn’t watch TV or movies, which could mean Swift, also 34, is the reason Kelce is now “a Hallmark guy.”

“Just before Tay he said he never watched TV or films anymore 😭 and we thought Taylor would be forcing him to see [highbrow], artistic indies,” one Swiftie wrote via X. “Nope. It’s Hallmark movies and Love is Blind.”

For Kelce, it’s more about hometown pride — if anyone’s buying that.

The Chiefs veteran has been in Kansas City since 2013, winning three Super Bowls and helping rejuvenate the franchise.

Related: Hallmark’s 2024 Movie Lineup: Guide to Every Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Myste... Hallmark Media kicked off 2024 with four fresh Hallmark Channel features — and there’s plenty more where that came from. January’s lineup began with Love on the Right Course, starring Ashley Newbrough. “Learned how to say, ‘cheers’ in Hungarian but definitely didn’t learn how to spell it 🇭🇺❣️,” Newbrough captioned a series of Instagram snaps […]

“Well, you like the cards, so you might as well like the movies,” Santino said.

“I mean, I’ve been there for f–king 11 years. I see it all the time,” Kelce quipped, finally admitting he’s a “huge fan” of the Kansas City–based brand.

Swift-inspired or not, Kelce’s interest in Hallmark movies opens some intriguing pathways for his eventual post-football career. With his brother Jason Kelce, 36, recently calling it quits in the NFL, the three-time champ must know he’s on the back end of his playing career.

He’s already mastered podcasting as “New Heights” executive producer, and he also filled the same role for 2014 war dramedy My Dead Friend Zoe. Travis is reuniting with the team from that film to produce a documentary about artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, he announced last month.

Related: Us Weekly's Definitive (and Unofficial) Ranking of 2023 Hallmark Movies It was a banner year for Hallmark romances and mysteries, with the network dropping some of our all-time favorite made-for-TV movies before and during the Christmas season. Network staple Andrew Walker re-teamed with Nikki DeLoach twice in 2023 for new installments in their Curious Caterer series on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. (After costarring in Dying […]

So maybe one day we’ll see Travis creating Hallmark movies — or even acting in one. He previously told People he’s “definitely interested” in acting opportunities when his playing days are over, citing his time on Saturday Night Live as inspiration.

“It was an experience that was like nothing else that I’ve ever gone through,” he said. “I just can’t thank them enough for giving me that opportunity, because I didn’t know I was going to enjoy scripted comedy, or that entire entertainment world as much as I did, until I was on a set and going through the week of preparation and stuff like that.”