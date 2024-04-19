Travis Kelce‘s ex Kayla Nicole seemingly sent a message to Taylor Swift‘s dedicated fanbase before the release of her latest album.

“I’m unproblematic. Mind my business. Never respond to the constant vitriol. Solid as they come & don’t expect a pat on the back for it either,” Nicole wrote via X on Thursday, April 18. “Just know everyone has a breaking point & would love for ‘yall’ (because you know exactly who you are) to leave me alone.”

When one social media user encouraged Nicole to “log off” in order to avoid the negativity, the influencer shared a different perspective.

“I made 6 real life figures from being ‘logged on’ last year. And very thankful for it,” she replied. “A better suggestion – people that use this platform to spew hate – log out and focus on getting their mattress off the floor.”

Nicole’s posts came just hours before Swift’s 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department, dropped on Friday, April 19. Nicole previously dated Kelce, 34, on and off from 2017 until 2022. Last summer, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end began dating Swift, 34 — and the pair have been going strong ever since.

When Swift, 34, announced TTPD in February, fans were quick to assume her new songs would detail the end of her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn. However, a closer read of the lyrics hints at her fling with Matty Healy being the major focus. (Swift and Healy, 35, were first linked in 2014 and reconnected in May 2023 following her split from Alwyn, 33.)

Swift initially revealed a 16-track standard edition of TTPD with multiple variants — “The Black Dog,” “The Manuscript,” “The Albatross” and “The Bolter” — each of which includes a bonus track. Fans were treated to an even bigger surprise on Friday with the release of an extended album — The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology — and an additional 15 songs. (The reveal was made at 2 a.m. after weeks of Swift hinting at the No. 2 being an apparent Easter egg.)

As listeners continue to decode Swift’s jam-packed lyrics, some have found nods to Kelce in a handful of the new songs. The Anthology track “So High School” refers to a new love that makes Swift feel like a teenager again — and even makes a nod to Kelce’s manifestation of their romance.

“Truth, dare, spin bottles / You know how to ball, I know Aristotle / Brand new, full throttle / Touch me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto,” she sings. “It’s true, swear, scouts honor / You knew what you wanted, and, boy, you got her / Brand new, full throttle / You already know, babe.”

On “The Alchemy,” Swift writes about a once-in-a-lifetime kind of love with clever football references.

“So when I touch down / Call the amateurs and cut ’em from the team / Ditch the clowns, get the crown / Baby, I’m the one to be,” she sings, later referring to bench-warming “blokes” and winning streaks.