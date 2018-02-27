Bachelor Nation has spoken. After season 22 contestant Becca Kufrin’s ex Ross Jirgl showed up on the Monday, February 26, episode of The Bachelor, fans began campaigning for the rejected suitor to be the next Bachelor.

Ross traveled to Peru — where Becca had just gone on a fantasy suite date with Arie Luyendyk Jr. — to try to win back the 29-year-old, whom he dated for seven years. Becca turned down his offer, and Ross left with his tail between his legs.

A faction of Bachelor fans fell for Ross and made their desire for him to get another shot at love known on Twitter.

One fan compared photos of Ross to ones of Arie. “The Bachelor we want vs the Bachelor we got #TheBachelor #RossForBachelor.”

Another wrote, “Anyone else feelin’ Ross?! So far this guy has been more passionate, articulate, and charismatic in 10 mins than Arie has all season. #RossforBachelor.”

“I would go on the show for him,” a possible future contestant tweeted.

Former Bachelor in Paradise contestant Vinny Ventiera got in on the chatter too, tweeting, “Ex Bf Ross for Bachelor, but for this season.”

A super passionate supporter even started a petition to make Ross the next Bachelor. “Ross Jirgl needs to be the next Bachelor. That is all,” the Change.org page reads.

For every Ross fanatic, though, there’s also a vocal opponent of the idea to let him hand out the roses next season. “All the people who are tweeting that Ross should be any part of this show need to reevaluate their lives,” one anti-Ross viewer tweeted.

Though we don’t know what she thinks about this social media initiative, Becca responded on Twitter February 26 to the backlash she received for not choosing Ross over Arie. “I stand by my decision to not accept an unhealthy relationship back in my life. I will never doubt or question that. #selflovemotherssssss.”

See more reactions below:

Look, I’m all for #RossForBachelor but more than that, Ross, will you marry ME? #beccasloss — Bre Otero (@OteroBre) February 27, 2018

Any man that would travel across the world to profess his love to his ex, deserves a second look. #RossforBachelor #thebachelor 🌹❤️ — MichelleRivalGrieve (@msgrieve) February 27, 2018

Get yourself a man who will fly to Peru to save you from a beanpole. #TheBachelor #RossForBachelor pic.twitter.com/P0h9DfoC7R — Kendra Stewart (@kendraluvsmusic) February 27, 2018

Wait I definitely care more about Ross finding love than Arie…… #RossforBachelor #TheBachelor — Rebecca Dutcher (@RebeccaDutcher) February 27, 2018

