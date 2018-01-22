Taking care of himself. Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra thanked fans in an emotional video about self-care after his wife, Catelynn Lowell, went back to treatment.

“I can’t thank all of my supporters enough for how loving all of you are. You guys inspire me & impact me more than you think. If you are reading this or watching this & need help, PLEASE reach out to someone, ANYONE. You are loved, you are worthy, & you are special #KeepTalkingMH,” Baltierra captioned a video on Monday, January 22, via Twitter.

“I made it. I made it to my therapist appointment, so doing a little self-care today, you know what I mean,” the Teen Mom dad, who has documented therapy sessions on the MTV series, began in the video, which was recorded in a car. “Sometimes you’ve got to put yourself ahead of some other people, sometimes, in life, but it doesn’t mean you don’t love ‘em, or care about ‘em. It just means you love them enough to put yourself first, so you can be the best you you can be.”

He continued, “But I just want to give a huge shoutout to all you people on Twitter and Instagram and you know, just all the love and support, it’s been amazing. I don’t think you understand really what you guys do for other people with your words of encouragement and inspirational quotes and all that. Big thanks to you guys. You guys are really awesome people and yeah so, doing a little self-love today, Why don’t you try it?”

As previously reported, just two and a half weeks after returning home from treatment, Lowell revealed she was headed back to seek additional help.

“Well they say third times a charm… I’m going back to treatment people for 6 weeks to work on my trauma and getting on different meds. THANK YOU @TylerBaltierra I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!!! You are my light!! And nova you are my sunshine #KeepTalkingMH,” the MTV personality, 25, tweeted on Wednesday, January 17. When a fan tweeted and asked Lowell about what “trauma” she was referring to, she responded with, “My childhood trauma!!!”

Lowell, who shares 3-year-old daughter Novalee with Baltierra, entered a six-week treatment program in November after having suicidal thoughts. She returned home on December 30. “So excited for the future and seeing my family!! Six weeks of treatment and I feel good! Gotta work it when I get home thanks for all your support,” she tweeted on her way home.

The day before sharing the video, Baltierra, who married his high-school sweetheart in 2015, posted a cryptic tweet on Sunday, January 21. “I just don’t know if I can do this anymore” with a sad face emoji. Baltierra never revealed what exactly he was referring to.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

