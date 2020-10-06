Attention season 25 Bachelor contestants! Tyler Cameron revealed what his bestie Matt James is looking for in a future wife during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

“Somebody that is ready for an adventure, ready to get up and go. You got to be super active to be with Matt,” the Bachelorette season 15 runner-up, 27, told Us while promoting Optimum Nutrition’s Better Than Before programming. “But also someone who’s able to have, like, serious talks. Matt is deep. [You need to be able] to have these big, connecting conversations. I think that’s going to be super important for him [while] finding his partner, someone who can really connect on a deeper level with. Hopefully, he’s able to find that person quickly.”

ABC named James, 28, the season 25 lead in June after production on Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette was suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic. The real estate broker signed off social media last month to start filming at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania.

“It’s sucks because there are so many cool places you get to travel to,” Cameron told Us about James filming the season in one location due to the COVID-19 crisis. “But I think this is going to be really good for the connections. Because there are not any travel days, there are not really many dead days, you know what I mean? There’s not B-roll to be filmed [in] the new country every week. I think these days, hopefully, it can be used to spend more time together with that person or with all the people. So I’m hoping that allows for better connections, which I think it could.”

James, for his part, previously revealed that he was hoping to find a woman like his mother, Patty James, on the show.

“[I’m looking for someone who is] selfless, honest, caring, compassionate and those are qualities found in women all shapes, sizes and races and it’s not a black or white thing,” he said on Good Morning America in June. “I’m hoping when that limo pulls up there’s a lot of diversity and I see every type of woman coming out of that limo.”

The Bachelor is set to premiere on ABC in 2021.