Moving on up! Tyra Banks is very aware that all eyes will be on her when Dancing With the Stars returns for season 29. The model, 46, is set to take over as the first-ever solo host on the reality competition show — something she knows will be quite the task.

When Us Weekly asked the businesswoman about what she was feeling about taking on the role, she had one word to share: “Pressure!”

Banks was announced as the new host on July 14, just one day after ABC revealed that Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews will not be returning. Bergeron, 65, has hosted since the show’s 2004 debut and Andrews, 42, joined in March 2014 after competing on season 10.

The network plans to “embark on a new creative direction” with Banks as the new host, ABC said in a press release — something she teased to Us while promoting the Wing Showdown, a food competition from Uber Eats and Off The Menu that starts on National Wing Day (July 29) and runs through August 2. Banks will be participating.

“My goal is for a 12-year-old to be sitting on the couch with their parents and grandparents and everybody can relate personally to what they see on that screen,” the America’s Next Top Model creator who will also serve as an executive producer on the ABC show told Us. “That’s a hint. Not giving up the goods. You’ll have to tune in!”

As for who she’d like to see compete from the ANTM world, she was quick to answer with Miss J. Alexander, who was a judge on the show from seasons 5 through 13. Nyle DiMarco, who won season 22 of America’s Next Top Model, danced his way to win the mirrorball in season 22.

“I’ve been a fan of DWTS since its beginning … The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances,” Banks said in a statement earlier this month about taking over the hosting duties. “It’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk. Tom has set a powerful stage, and I’m excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats.”

Dancing With the Stars is set to air on ABC in the fall.