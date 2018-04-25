Be a star. That’s exactly what Lindsay Lohan did after appearing in Life-Size, but will she be in the sequel? Costar Tyra Banks confirms yes!

“Lindsay Lohan will … be in Life-Size 2, yes!” the supermodel, 44, said during an interview with Steve Harvey. “I really, really want her to. We’re talking about it right now, and she has got to come back.”

Lohan and Banks starred as a young girl and her doll, respectively, the latter of whom comes to life in the adored 2000 Disney film. Freeform announced a TV movie sequel in April 2017 and confirmed that the America’s Next Top Model host would reprise her role. Life-Size 2 is set to premiere in December.

The Perfect Is Boring author teased in a BuzzFeed interview earlier this month that she and the Parent Trap star, 31, were in talks via DMs. “I was like, ‘Yo, I’m producing Life-Size 2 are you down?’ And she was like, ‘I’m down to the down.’ Like, she’s so down!” Banks said. “So, we’re working on the script now and I’m telling the writer I don’t want her to just have a cameo. I feel like she was just as important to Life-Size 1 as I was, so I want her to have a role, at least three or four scenes. I think she would play herself grown up — like, Casey in Life-Size grown up. So, we’ll see!”

According to a press release from Freeform, the sequel will feature a “grown-up” version of Banks’ Eve. “This time, she’s magically awoken to help a young woman learn to live and love again, and along the way, Eve herself will experience the ups and downs of real life in a fun, edgy, modern Christmas movie.”

