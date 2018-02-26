If you’ve seen Jim Carrey in Liar, Liar, you were already introduced to the new Rachel (Shiri Appleby). During the Monday, February 26, premiere of UnREAL, Quinn (Constance Zimmer) went to a farm where Rachel was seeking treatment to tell her that she needed her to come back and help save Everlasting. However, the woman that stepped back on set was a new Rachel, one who was living a life of celibacy and truth. She made that perfectly clear with her first, epic monologue to Chet:

“You are an overpaid, incompetent man baby who’s riding on the backs of women who do all of your work for you. You’re too dumb to know how pathetic it is, so we had to use you to push Serena through to the network just because you were born with a dick. I never understood what Quinn saw in your fat, sweat, drug-addled ass but whatever it was, you wasted the best years of her life and destroyed the one person who is ever gonna care about you.”

This season of Everlasting is like none other. Quinn, Rachel, Chet and co. are now finding a husband for their first ever suitress. Rachel chose Serena (Caitlin FitzGerald), a strong and successful woman who was actually looking for love. However, she was determined and strong, which meant she was challenging for Quinn and Rachel.

For example, she refused to wear a cleavage-bearing sequined gown and instead wore her own conservative dress for night one. She also immediately sent home the jockey contestant since he was clearly just for the show and not a viable option for her.

However, after she snuck away with one of the men she did connect with – a single fireman, Owen – Rachel picked her up in golf cart and delivered the rough truth: Quinn could make the entire world hate her if she didn’t follow her instructions. So, she agreed to kiss the jockey and keep him. To do so, she got wasted … so much so that she ended up sleeping with the jockey, throwing up, then still sending him home.

This season, Everlasting also hired a new shrink. Dr. Simon was a real doctor, who used to help people with very serious issues. However, by the end of the episode, Rachel realized that he wasn’t there for the contestants – he was there for her. It’s safe to say, she may need it. Jeremy was also back and while he apologized to Rachel for hitting her, she was a little more concerned about the fact that he killed two people. However, he told her he did it for her.

Needless to say, this season is just heating up. Even Madison is hooking up again, this time with Gary, the network president.

UnREAL airs on Lifetime Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!