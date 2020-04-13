Us Musts: Must-See TV, Movies and More Entertainment to Watch This Week

While it might feel like day 10,000 of staying home, there is still a plethora of new TV, movies and music to catch up on while social-distancing! Us Weekly rounded up all of the must-see entertainment news of the week in Us Musts, with a focus on some ladies we absolutely love! Watch the video above and scroll down to see the full list of must-see entertainment.

Binge-Worthy TV

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are tying the knot and we’re all invited! Put on your best sweatpants and pop some bubbly as Animal Planet airs Crikey! It’s the Irwins: Bindi’s Wedding Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET. The couple married at the Australia Zoo on March 25, just hours before the Australian government enforced a lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. The animal gurus didn’t have any human guests at their wedding other than immediate family, but we can’t wait to watch and see just how many animals were involved in the ceremony!

Get ready for the next moment in Bachelor Nation history as ABC airs the premiere episode of The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart Monday, April 13 at 8 p.m. ET. The new series connects music and love as 23 single men and women try to find romance through their singing voices.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are back on Bravo this Wednesday, April 15 at 9 p.m. ET and the ladies are sure to take your mind off social-distancing as they serve up all the laughs, cocktails and, of course, a little bit of drama!

Newly Released Movies On Demand

If you need a kid-friendly flick, look no further than Trolls World Tour, available on video on demand now. Our favorite Pink troll, Poppy, is back and ready to save the music, and she’s sure to brighten up your kiddo’s day!

Have a Living Room Dance Party

If you need some feel-good tunes to workout to, check out Maddie and Tae’s new album, “The Way It Feels,” which dropped on Friday, April 10. The female country-pop duo’s powerful voices will put a smile on anyone’s face, so get singing, get dancing and get watching!