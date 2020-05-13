DOWNLOAD THE NEW US WEEKLY TV APP!

Need more celebrity content? You’ve come to the right place! Us Weekly TV is here — and the new platform has the latest celebrity news, interviews and games ready to watch in one place.

The new app, which comes to you from your trusted source for the biggest stories in Hollywood, will be available on Apple (iOS), Google (Android), Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

Us Weekly TV also features popular video franchises Candlelight Confessions, 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me, What’s In My Bag?, Royally Us and Inside My Kitchen.

While host Christina Garibaldi breaks down the ever-changing lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Prince William and Duchess Kate, Queen Elizabeth II and more on Royally Us, celebrities spill secrets weekly on Candlelight Confessions.

“My celebrity hall pass shifts all the time,” Vanderpump Rules Stassi Schroeder admitted during one installment. “It used to be Khal Drogo from Game of Thrones, Jason Momoa, but I mean, in character. Then it was Jon Snow, Kit Harington, but in character!”

Looking for more inside scoop? Check out stars opening up their designer purses on What’s In My Bag?, cook with famous faces on Inside My Kitchen or impress your friends with trivia facts on 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me.

Us Weekly TV is available on Apple (iOS), Google (Android), Roku and Amazon Fire TV now!