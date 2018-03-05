A close call! Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay gave her take on costars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor’s pregnancy scare during the Monday, March 5, episode of the Bravo hit.

“I just knew that she was sick, like a lot, she was really sick in Big Bear,” Shay exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday. “And we were just like ‘Oh, it’s the altitude. Oh, you drank too much, it’s the altitude, it’s the altitude. But then it, like, kept happening. And then when she was in Vegas, it was like, ‘Ok girl, either stop with the Patron or take a pregnancy test because one of the two is the reason for you throwing up.”

During the a trip to Las Vegas on the March 5 episode, Cartwright tells costars Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney that she hasn’t been feeling well. Her pals encourage her to take a pregnancy test.

“I pull out every time. I’m very careful,” Taylor said during the episode, adding, “a solid 75 percent of the time I do.”

Cartwright later breaks the news to Taylor that she is not pregnant. However, Shay thinks that when the time does come, the SUR bartender will make a good father.

“I think Jax will be an amazing dad. I’ve always said that about him from day one of meeting him,” she told Us on Monday. “I think his kids are going to be his life one day. I think he is going to be an amazing father.”

As for Shay’s personal life, the Sex Tips star told Us that she is “very single” and the rumors she is dating Bachelor Nation’s Robby Hayes are not true. (Her relationship with now ex-boyfriend Robert Valletta is currently playing out on the Bravo show).

“You know, we are very good friends. We have been for about a year now,” Shay told Us about Hayes. “Him and I are amazing friends. Every time I’m in L.A., he’s one of the first people I call to hang out with and we get each other. We’re in the same world, so it’s very easy to relate with one another. He lives on the West Side, I’m actually going to be moving there this summer, so yeah, just very good friends.”

