Times they are a-changing! Vanderpump Rules shook us to our core when we discovered during the Monday, March 19, episode that main cast member Jax Taylor may be leaving West Hollywood behind for a career in Tampa as a hockey publicist.

When the 38-year-old bartender told longtime girlfriend Brittany Cartwright about the vague “public relations, social media, and marketing” opportunity, she appeared hesitant. After Jax admitted a career in hockey is his “dream job,” Brittany commented in a testimonial saying, “Jax is acting like this job is a lifelong dream. I’ve never heard about this before.” Jax then cruelly told Brittany of his plans to move to Tampa, “I don’t see much holding me back. There’s really nothing here for me.” Ouch.

After the gang jetted off for Playa Del Carmen, Mexico, Jax confronted Brittany yet again about the abrupt career move saying he was “95 percent” sure he would take it. When Brittany argued that he wasn’t considering her feelings, he got defensive and accused her of making him turn down his “dream job” before storming out of their hotel bathroom.

After the group learned of Jax’s potential job, Jax’s ex Stassi Schroeder snarked in a testimonial, “He’s a liar. He won’t tell us what it’s called, the position.” She then added, “What would you have to do besides tweet about hockey?”

Stassi Opens Up About Jeremy Madix Accusations

Following her recent allegations that Ariana Madix’s brother, Jeremy, was harassing women at Katie Maloney’s wedding, Stassi followed up, telling Lala she’d been frustrated in her attempts to talk with Ariana. Stassi added, “When I try and communicate with Ariana, it’s very much her way or the highway.”

She continued, “We live in this world where all of us women, we get shamed for calling people out. We get shamed for actually bringing attention to it. I will never apologize.” Stassi once made comments on her Straight Up With Stassi podcast comparing the #MeToo campaign to a “male witch hunt,” so it’s quite ironic that her views seem to be exactly in line with the movement.

Rob Valletta: Scheana Hasn’t Processed Her Divorce From Mike Shay

In a brief but crucial moment in the episode, Scheana Marie discussed her relationship with Rob Valletta at dinner in Mexico saying, “Even Rob’s like, ‘It hasn’t been that long,” or like, ‘I don’t feel like you’ve processed everything yet.’ He’s so wise.” Considering her divorce with Mike Shay was officially finalized moments before she said those words, maybe Rob had a point!

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

