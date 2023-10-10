When it comes to who Vanna White wants to replace her on Wheel of Fortune one day, she wants to keep the casting within the show’s family.

“I think [Maggie Sajak is] a good replacement if I can’t be there for some reason,” White, 66, revealed in an interview with E! News published on Monday, October 9. “She’s been around it her whole life, so I think she can fill in for me for sure.” Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak shares his daughter Maggie, 28, and son Patrick, 33, with his wife, Lesly Brown.

“She’s precious, she’s beautiful, she’s very good. I think she learned a lot from her father because he’s such a good interviewer,” White continued, noting that Pat’s charm has “rubbed off” on Maggie. “I think she’s good for our show.”

Maggie — who currently serves as Wheel of Fortune’s social media correspondent — already has experience stepping in as the game show’s puzzle board operator as she filled in for White when she competed on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune in May.

“It was an HONOR filling in for you tonight @officialvannawhite!” she captioned an Instagram pic of herself and White following her hosting debut. “And congrats on raising $30,000 for @stjude!🧡.” White, for her part, praised Maggie in the post’s comments, writing, “You did a great job Maggie!”

Following news of Pat’s retirement from the series after more than 40 years as host, it was reported in June that Sony higher-ups had considered “eliminating” White’s role on the show. An insider exclusively told Us Weekly that there was “no truth” to the firing rumors, stating, “They’re currently in negotiations with Vanna.”

Earlier this year, White negotiated with producers and staff for a higher salary as she reportedly had not received a raise in 18 years.

She also missed filming for the show’s Teacher’s Week episodes in August after contracting COVID-19. Bridgette Donald-Blue, 2023 California Teacher of the Year, filled in for White during the episodes, which aired from October 2 to October 6.

Last month, White signed a two-year contract extension with Sony Pictures Television to remain on the series through the 2025-26 season.

Pat will step down from his Wheel of Fortune hosting duties following the conclusion of season 41 next year, after which Ryan Seacrest will take over. “I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” the American Idol host said in a June press release statement. “I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them.”

Seacrest continued: “Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition.”