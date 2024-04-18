Vinny Guadagnino is offering some details about his Jersey Shore: Family Vacation salary — albeit without dropping numbers.

“I get paid, you know, for one episode of [Jersey Shore] the whole entirety of this show,” Guadagnino, 36, admitted to Gabby Windey during the Thursday, April 18, episode of her “Long Winded” podcast while discussing his appearance on Dancing With the Stars.

Guadagnino and Windey, 33, were both contestants on DWTS season 31, which is how their friendship kicked off. (The duo sparked romance rumors during the season, but they confirmed on the podcast that there was no “love affair” between them.)

The MTV star further discussed his DWTS experience — he was partnered with Koko Iwasaki and finished in seventh place — and compared it to being on Jersey Shore.

“We’re just being ourselves. It’s a lot less stressful. I remember when I was doing Dancing With the Stars, I could not wait to f–king go and talk about Angelina [Pivarnick] getting a divorce,” he said. “Because on that show I’m learning the Waltz … while also thinking about next week’s double dance that you had to start prepping for. I’m like, ‘Bro, where is f–king Pauly D?’”

Guadagnino clarified that he was being “a little facetious” because being a contestant on DWTS was something he “always” wanted to do.

“I do like the competition element of it,” he explained. “I’ve always wanted to do it. It’s great exposure. It’s a great thing to do on your bucket list.”

That being said, Guadagnino made it clear that he’s much more comfortable being on Jersey Shore — and has no plans to stop in the near future.

“Family Vacation has gone longer than the original at this point,” he said on Thursday. “Whatever, it’s the gift that keeps giving. “People might follow us until we’re old. … It pays the bills.”

Guadagnino made his debut on the original Jersey Shore in December 2009 and stayed on the series until it came to an end in December 2012 following six seasons. MTV brought the show back for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in April 2018. The current season premiered on February 8 and features Guadagnino, Pivarnick and all the original cast members — Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Cortese and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola — plus their significant others.

Since Guadagnino is single, his love life has been a main topic of conversation throughout the more recent seasons. During a series of episodes that aired in October 2023, Sorrentino and DelVecchio attempted to launch “Operation: Find Vinny a Wife.”

“I’m actually happy Mike and Pauly are doing this. They know exactly what type of girl that I like,” Guadagnino said during the episode. “I’m just waiting for the right one, the showstopper. The one that makes me just want to give everything up.”