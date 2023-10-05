Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio have an important mission to complete for their pal Vinny Guadagnino.

“Yo Mike, what are we going to do with this Chooch?” Pauly, 43, asks Mike, 41, about Vinny, 36, in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Thursday, October 5, episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. “He needs a girlfriend!”

Mike agrees with Pauly that Vinny deserves a partner. In a confessional, Mike teases that Vinny is “getting up there in age” and hints that it might be time for him to start thinking about settling down as he is the only single person in their squad.

As the group is spending their family vacation at Margaritaville in Orlando, Pauly and Mike look around the hotel’s pool to see if they can play matchmaker for their friend.

“You think there’s any potentials in this resort?” Pauly asks, to which Mike responds, “Never say never.”

The pair then set out on “Operation: Find Vinny a Wife” and begin to chat with several women relaxing by the pool. The first group Mike and Pauly come across is a mother-daughter duo lying on a set of lounge chairs. Pauly approaches the women asking if they know anyone single at the hotel.

“My daughter [is single] but she’s 18 [years old], the woman replies. “Nope, not going to work,” Pauly quips.

As Mike and Pauly work on their mission, Vinny hangs back with the rest of the Jersey Shore cast and asks Angelina Pivarnick’s fiancé, Vinny Tortorella (also known as Vinny 2.0), to snap a picture of him by the pool for his Instagram since he’s “single and looking to mingle.”

Pauly then approaches an elderly woman to see if she can help the duo with the task at hand since they aren’t having any luck so far.

“MVP is coming up a little dry,” Mike shares in a confessional. “It’s mostly families, couples and I do not see any thotties. I do not see anybody single and ready to mingle.”

As Pauly and Mike walk around the pool sharing their disappointment a guest overhears them and points to her friend who is available.

“This is a single lady for Vinny,” the stranger says while pointing to an older woman in her group. “She cooks. She’s a nice Italian lady. She makes fried dough. She’s Sicillain.”

Mike and Vinny are impressed with the woman, whose name is Teresa, as she can also do laundry, which Pauly jokes is something Vinny struggles to do on his own. The guys head back to their spot by the pool to retrieve Vinny and introduce him to Teresa.

“I’m actually happy Mike and Pauly are doing this. They know exactly what type of girl that I like,” Vinny shares in a confessional. “I’m just waiting for the right one, the showstopper. The one that makes me just want to give everything up.”

As Vinny approaches Teresa, she’s not quite what he expected, but he shakes her hand and they exchange pleasantries.

“Well, she is perfect,” Vinny quips in the confessional. “She’s perfect to be my grandmother.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.