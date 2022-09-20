Jersey Shore's Vinny Reacts to Harsh Criticism From ‘DWTS’ Judges

The Dancing With the Stars judges weren’t exactly fist pumping for Vinny Guadagnino during the Monday, September 19, premiere.

“I’m not gonna say anything — you can go read the comments though,” the 34-year-old Jersey Shore alum told Us Weekly about the judges’ premiere feedback. “The Twitter world is talking right now — little justice for Vinny going on here, but I can’t be mad at it because, like, I don’t control that. That’s what they say. I’m definitely not a technical dancer. So if they’re gonna look at all the technique, technical things, like, I definitely have room for improvement, but the fans came out to vote and that’s what’s most important. I’ve really felt the love this week more than like a lot of times ever in my career doing this.”

Guadagnino and partner Koko Iwasaki earned a score of 17 out of 40 for their salsa to Bad Bunny’s “Tití Me Preguntó.”

“It wasn’t my best pass at it,” Guadagnino told reporters on Monday, adding that the duo has been “working hard” in rehearsals and will continue to do so. “I didn’t think I did that bad, honestly, but we’re gonna do our thing. I kind of like being the underdog now — start a little fire in me.”

Iwasaki, who is new to DWTS, added that she is “very proud” of the MTV star.

“I feel all kinds of emotions. I’m No. 1 — just very grateful to be here. I’m so happy. I’m very proud of him. I’m proud of us,” she explained. “And I’m proud of what we put on the show tonight. But of course, you know, there’s a human part of me and a real part of me that also is, just a little bit of, ‘Oh gosh.’ … But that also fuels my fire. And I know what we have. I know the chemistry that we have, I know how to teach him. And I’m very excited to just keep pushing.”

Guadagnino was at the bottom of the leaderboard but wasn’t in the bottom two after the fan vote. Jason Lewis and Peta Murgatroyd, who earned an 18 out for 40, and Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov, who received a 20 out of 40, faced elimination, with the judges saving the Real Housewives of New Jersey star over the Sex and the City alum.

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and returning pro Mark Ballas, meanwhile, were at the top of the leaderboard with a total of 32 out of 40. Wayne Brady, Shangela, Selma Blair and Gabby Windey rounded out the top five.

Dancing With the Stars streams on Disney+ Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.