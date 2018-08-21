Normani knows she has a good friend in Nicki Minaj. Normani, 22, was the butt of a joke during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, but Minaj, 35, had her back — and now the Fifth Harmony singer is expressing her thanks on social media.

While introducing the Best Hip-Hop Video category during the show on Monday, August 20, actress Tiffany Haddish took a moment to praise Camila Cabello, who left Fifth Harmony in 2016.

“Camila Cabello … is nominated for five VMAs tonight. Five of ‘em!” the 38-year-old said. “I’m super proud of her. So, those of you watching at home: Hi, Fifth Harmony!”

Nicki Minaj’s music video for “Chun-Li” ended up winning, and when she took the stage to accept her Moonman, she set Haddish straight. “Tiff, don’t be coming for Fifth Harmony because Normani is that bitch,” she said. “I’m just saying!”

Minaj wasn’t starting a feud with the Girls Trip actress, though. “No, I love you,” she told Haddish.

On Twitter, Normani hasn’t directly addressed Minaj’s defense, but her retweets and emoji say everything.

When Normani retweeted a tweet that said, “@NICKIMINAJ is a @Normani stan just like us,” she added “🙈💕💕💕💕💖”

She also retweeted a tweet reading, “That’s the girl empowerment shit I live for,” and one reading, “OMG @NICKIMINAJ calling on queen @Normani like that! 😍💕 This is why I love the #VMAs.”

Plus, the Dancing With the Stars alum endorsed a tweet from a fan who said, “@Normani u know your song is #11 sis on billboard hot 100,” referring to “Love Lies,” Normani’s collaboration with Khalid.

