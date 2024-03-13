Lala Kent can understand why Tom Sandoval felt “stuck” in his nine-year relationship with ex Ariana Madix.

“There were so many times that I wanted to leave my ex [Randall Emmett],” Lala, 33, explained during Tuesday, March 12, episode of the Vanderpump Rules After Show. “Like, nothing had happened I just was not happy with him anymore [but] those were the things that made me stay. Like, we have the podcast, we have all of these things that I feel, like, we are so intertwined, how am I supposed to leave?”

Lala explained that she stayed with Randall, 52 — with whom she shares 3-year-old daughter Ocean — until leaving became “undeniable” and she was forced to deal with the fallout later. “So I can understand why Sandoval felt a little bit stuck,” she said.

Sandoval, 41, and Ariana, 38, were together for nine years before calling it quits in March 2023 after news of his affair with costar Rachel “Raquel” Leviss made headlines. Bravo picked cameras back up after wrapping Pump Rules season 10 to capture the drama, with Sandoval telling Ariana he felt “pressured” to stay with her during a heated conversation on the season finale.

Related: Everything to Know About 'Pump Rules' Season 11 Vanderpump Rules has officially been renewed for season 11 — and viewers are in for a messy return in the aftermath of Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval‘s cheating scandal. Us Weekly confirmed in March 2023 that Sandoval and Ariana Madix had called it quits after nearly a decade of dating due to his infidelity. As […]

During Tuesday’s After Show, Lala made it clear that while she understands the sentiment of feeling tethered to a romantic partner, she doesn’t approve of how Sandoval handled things with Ariana.

“I think the time to end the relationship is when you want to put your dick in the friend,” she said. “That’s the time to call it.”

While Raquel, 29, chose to exit VPR and check into a mental health facility following the months-long affair, Sandoval returned for season 11, which premiered in January. He has since found himself having tense discussions with multiple cast members as he tries to mend fences. During an episode that aired earlier this month, Lala attempted to find closure with Sandoval during a group trip to Lake Tahoe, but he ultimately accused her of lying throughout her own relationship with Randall. (Although Lala and Randell confirmed their relationship in 2018 after his split from ex-wife Amber Childers, rumors had previously swirled that the pair began dating before his divorce.)

“Can I ask you a question? When you could look me in my eyes and say, ‘You need to be real. You need to be honest with your life.’ All of those things knowing that you were doing what you guys were doing. How could you look at me and say that?” Lala asked Sandoval, referencing his and Raquel’s affair. “I genuinely want to know.”

Related: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast’s Dating History When viewers were introduced to staff at Lisa Vanderpump‘s restaurant during Vanderpump Rules‘ 2013 premiere, it was clear everyone was intertwined in one another’s love lives. From Stassi Schroeder‘s rocky relationship with Jax Taylor, which took a turn when he hooked up with her best friend Kristen Doute, to Peter Madrigal’s casual connections to several […]

“You said it to me often. Then you even went on to do an article the day you guys got caught. It was mind-blowing. It was such a mindf—k,” she continued, adding during a confessional: “Sandoval was in this publication saying that I have douchey energy and I just need to be real. And I just thought, ‘How poetic that this would come out on this day? And how rich coming from you.’”

Sandoval, for his part, defended his comments, arguing that Lala’s “entire life was a mystery and off-limits for years and years” and the cast was forced to respect that choice. “Look, I did lie about the seven-month relationship. Lala lied for a few years of a six-year relationship,” he told the camera. “We both lied. We are both liars. I think in this instance we both just call this a wash.”

Related: Biggest 'Vanderpump Rules' Feuds Ever — and Where the Relationships Stand Raise your glass! Since Vanderpump Rules premiered on Bravo in 2013, viewers have had a front row seat to some of the biggest reality TV fights and feuds. Kristen Doute and Tom Sandoval’s tumultuous relationship was a topic of discussion during the first two seasons. As the pair tried to work out their issues, rumors […]

While Lala said she initially wanted to allow Sandoval the opportunity to grow, his behavior convinced her that she “overestimated” the work he had done on himself in recent months. She then accused Sandoval of manipulating Raquel during their whirlwind romance before ending the conversation.

“You know what triggered me was when she said [during the final part of the season 10 reunion], ‘If I don’t fall in line with Sandoval then I have nobody.’ You isolate. You groom. You lie,” Lala told him. “I do not want to know you. You are scary.”

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET and is available to stream on Peacock the next day.