Ann Maddox called working in Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix’s house “a stressful work environment,” and she should know. As Vanderpump Rules fans are coming to realize, she once worked alongside the MVP of hostile workplaces: Michael Scott.

X user @marroline pointed out in a post on Wednesday, April 3, that Maddox once appeared in an episode of The Office. @The_LowerLevel quoted her post with a clip, which comes from the season four episode titled “Money.”

In the clip, Michael (Steve Carrell) is working a night job as a telemarketer. He’s sitting at his desk with a group of coworkers — including Maddox — gathered around as he describes John McClane’s evolution from the first to fourth Die Hard movies.

Maddox, whose character is unnamed, agrees with one of her coworkers, who says Michael should review movies. When Michael says he’s actually written a movie himself (the infamous Threat Level Midnight), Maddox asks what it’s about.

The Office isn’t the only acting credit Maddox has to her name. She also appeared as Kendra on Grandfathered, as Colleen on Garfunkel & Oates and as an unnamed character on 2 Broke Girls.

She’s found stardom, however, as the middleman between Sandoval, 41, and Madix, 38, as the two navigate life as exes. Maddox no longer works for Sandoval, and while she has said she loved her old job at times, she has since moved on. Vanderpump Rules hasn’t shown where she ends up yet, but she interviewed to be Ariana’s assistant in a recent episode.

Maddox feared blowback from Sandoval because she was still working for him at the time, and he caught wind of her interview.

“In my panic and sweat, I knocked on Ariana’s door and I was like, ‘I think I’m getting fired,’” she said. “She was so nice. She took my shoulders and was like, ‘You’re gonna be OK.’ And I was like, ‘Thank you.’ And then I went downstairs to the kitchen to sob.”

Maddox is also facing some heat from Sandoval offscreen. The former assistant signed an NDA with Sandoval but also started a podcast, aptly titled “We Signed an NDA,” in which she discusses Vanderpump Rules. In an appearance on the Vanderpump Rules After Show, Jax Taylor asked Sandoval what she could possibly have to talk about if she did, in fact, sign an NDA.

“I don’t know,” Sandoval replied. “But she’s about to get a letter from my lawyer.”

The most recent episode of the podcast dropped on Wednesday and is titled “Everybody’s Talking About Ann.”

For better or for worse, that seems to be the case.