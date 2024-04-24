Scheana Shay‘s attempt to reconcile with Tom Sandoval took a turn when he brought up her affair with Brandi Glanville’s now-ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian.

During the Tuesday, April 23, episode of Vanderpump Rules, Scheana, 38, and Sandoval, 41, got into an argument when she brought up her “Apples” song, which made digs at his high-profile cheating scandal with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

“I was coming at that [from the perspective] that what you two did to Ariana [Madix], it f—ked me up,” Scheana told Sandoval about his affair, which ended his nearly decade-long romance. “In more ways than one. The friendship [and] the restraining order. And yeah did I decide to — if you want to call it — capitalize on it.”

Rachel, 29, and Scheana were close friends before news broke in March 2023 about Scandoval. One day before the cheating bombshell made headlines, Rachel accused Scheana of punching her when she learned of the affair. While Rachel’s temporary restraining order was eventually dropped, she hasn’t been in touch with Scheana and left the hit Bravo series ahead of season 11.

On the newest episode of VPR, Sandoval claimed Scheana was “100 times more reactive” compared to Ariana, 38. Scheana, however, argued that she felt she was allowed to be after Sandoval publicly supported Rachel’s decision to file the restraining order.

“Do you know why I was? Because all you had to do was keep your mouth shut,” Scheana mentioned before Sandoval replied, “Scheana, I need you to understand something. You were not involved in this. You did not get cheated on and [Raquel] did not f—k Brock.”

Sandoval continued: “Why are you acting like you are the biggest victim of this whole scenario? You keep on keeping on. The point I am trying to say is what you have done. It is like if I step on Kyle [Chan]’s shoes and then he burns my house down.”

Scheana’s husband, Brock Davies, stepped in to defend her, saying, “Time out on this. You wrote a song singing about [Tom] Schwartz’s mom and f—king Raquel.”

In response, Sandoval called Scheana and Brock’s reasoning “ridiculous.”

“It is not even remotely close. You guys are acting more entitled to talk about events in my life than me,” Sandoval noted. “You inserted yourself into this situation.”

Scheana started to get visibly upset about Sandoval not understanding her perspective. “Do you know that I now have f—ked up thoughts about Brock and Lala [Kent] — one of my best friends — because I am like, ‘Oh my God, could someone do that to me?’ Because you did it to [Ariana],” she fired back. “You did that.”

The conversation initially came to an end when Scheana made an attempt to go home. Sandoval, however, made the situation worse by bringing up that Scheana was “the other woman in a f—king relationship” in the past.

“F—k you. When I was 21 years old in 2006. Are you f—king kidding me,” Scheana screamed at Sandoval. “I didn’t know he was married. F—k you.”

Brock also shut Sandoval down, saying, “She was in her 20s bro. You’re f—king 40. It doesn’t matter. Stop.”

Meanwhile, Lala, Ariana and Katie Maloney appeared shocked at Sandoval’s comment, which they overheard. Lala, 33, said Sandoval’s shade would make her “go insane” while Katie, 37, called him a “gross person.”

Ariana went to comfort Scheana before she left, saying, “He’s f—king trash, honey. I love you so much.”

Vanderpump Rules fans are familiar with the context behind Sandoval’s dig since the backdoor pilot centered around Scheana trying to make amends with RHOBH‘s Brandi Glanville for her affair with Eddie Cibrian.

Brandi, 51, and Eddie, 50, who share two sons, called it quits in 2009 when Us Weekly broke the news that he was having an affair with LeAnn Rimes. Scheana later told Us that she “ended things” with Eddie when she was made aware of his romance with LeAnn, 41. Eddie and LeAnn went on to wed in 2011.

During Tuesday’s episode, Brock and James Kennedy called Sandoval out for “bringing up the past.” Sandoval didn’t agree with them though since he felt his cheating scandal should be considered ancient history as well.

“Are you not bringing up the past when you bring up that song? Isn’t that the past?” he asked. “Isn’t that 6 months ago? Aren’t we trying to move on from that?”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET and is available to stream on Peacock the next day.