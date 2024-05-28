Vanderpump Rules fans can look forward to even more jokes about the location of James Kennedy‘s home on Peacock’s Vanderpump Rules: Secrets Revealed special.

In Us Weekly‘s exclusive clip from the upcoming episode, which starts streaming on Wednesday, May 29, Lisa Vanderpump visits James, 32, and Ally Lewber‘s Burbank property.

“Welcome to my home. I can’t believe you are here at my house,” James tells Lisa, 63. “Am I already going to get emotional right now? I nearly did.”

Lisa is thrilled by James’ accomplishment, saying, “How proud are you? I bet your parents are proud as well. It’s a big deal.”

Related: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast: Then and Now While some things never change, the cast of Vanderpump Rules is used to a shake-up … and a touch-up. Vanderpump Rules was introduced to Bravo viewers during a special episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in January 2013. Season 1 starred Lisa Vanderpump, who was a Beverly Hills Housewife at the time, Stassi […]

She adds: “James was so young when he started working for me. But I have always seen so much potential. Now seeing him so settled with Ally and his house? This is perfect.”

The house tour starts with Ally’s office where she does her astrology readings for clients. James then leads Lisa to the back of their house, which features a “big ass” pole. Lisa, however, quickly gets distracted by the sound — and sight — of an airplane.

“We are pretty close to the airport. That is loud as f—k,” James admits. “Welcome to Burbank, Lisa.”

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules has enjoyed referencing James and Ally’s proximity to an active flight path near the Hollywood Burbank Airport. Despite the onscreen quips, James laughed off the way Vanderpump Rules highlighted the quirk of his home.

“You can hear [the planes], but we’re honestly used to it,” he said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in February about living “10 minutes away” from the airport. “It doesn’t really faze us. If you come over, you’ll probably hear a plane or two.”

Related: Everything the 'Pump Rules' Cast Has Shared About Their Salaries Vanderpump Rules cast members have offered glimpses at how much they’ve earned during their respective tenures on the hit Bravo series. The topic of paychecks has come up in various circumstances over the years since Vanderpump Rules debuted in 2013. Following Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval‘s shocking affair behind Ariana Madix’s back — which came […]

James, who started dating Ally, 28, in January 2022, purchased the $1 million three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Burbank, California, in March 2023. During an exclusive interview with Us in April, Ally said her and James weren’t bothered by the airport jokes.

“We do laugh at it. I’m so used to it now and James DJs so much. I’m like, ‘Thank God we live five minutes from the Burbank airport.’ I love it there a lot,” she shared. “Honestly, I like hearing [it]. I like noise.”

One month later, Andy Cohen asked about the editing “shade” during the Vanderpump Rules reunion. “We see the plane, we know it is our scene,” James said while he and Ally laughed at the season 11 compilation of plane footage.

The season also highlighted James and Ally adjusting to life with dog Graham Cracker a.k.a Hippie. Viewers saw James reunite with the pup he previously coparented with ex Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, but him bringing Hippie home led to a different sleeping set-up with Ally.

Related: James Kennedy and Girlfriend Ally Lewber's Relationship Timeline Less than three months after Vanderpump Rules costars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss called off their engagement, he found love with Ally Lewber. The England native met the entertainment journalist that January following his split from Leviss. “I’m kind of seeing someone,” Kennedy revealed during a February 2022 episode of Lala Kent’s “Give Them Lala” podcast. “Look, it’s […]

“Sleeping arrangements are great. We do sleep in the same bed [with our dog] Hippie every night,” Ally told Us in April, the same day the episode aired where it was revealed they were sleeping in separate rooms because of their pets. “We have our little routine. It’s my favorite part of the day.”

Ally opened up about how she and James have been there for one another through ups and downs.

“I do think we support each other equally,” she noted before discussing plans for their future. “He wants kids. I definitely know he wants marriage. I’m not in a huge rush where I think he just takes everything. He’s quick, he’s quick moving, and I’m a little more slow-paced. When it happens, it happens, but he is understanding.”

Vanderpump Rules season 11 is currently streaming on Peacock. The Vanderpump Rules: Secrets Revealed special featuring unexpected and uncensored never-before-seen moments from the season will be available to stream Wednesday, May 29, exclusively on Peacock.