Vanderpump Rules newbie Jo Wenberg dropped some more bombshells about her split from Tom Schwartz — including how she spent “months” in bed after the fact.

The fan account CameoBravo posted a video on Wednesday, May 15, of Jo, 35, answering questions about her relationship with Schwartz, 41, and her time on Vanderpump Rules.

“You’re going to see [on the Vanderpump Rules reunion] a lot of truth that’s coming out,” Jo explained. “Yes, Schwartz and I were boyfriend and girlfriend. Even though he hid it. Yes, I didn’t really know how to navigate that. Yes, I sat like this in my interviews. That was just who I was — and yes I wore a hat.”

The hairstylist then went on a tangent about how she fell “so hard” on the floor while walking to her seat at the reunion. Jo also hinted that she didn’t think her truth was heard when she reunited with the cast at the Bravo special.

“Ally [Lewber] and I didn’t have a chance to go speak our truth because we just didn’t. Maybe I might on Watch What Happens Live [With Andy Cohen],” she teased. “Stay tuned.”

According to Jo, Schwartz has attempted to contact her since they called it quits.

“What’s happening with Tom and I? When you go through a breakup, as a female I decided to lean into my emotions and stay in bed for months until I had to go to my job. Which by the way, I have a job outside of the show,” she continued. “He decided to move on with a woman, and we are not talking. Even though he will text me and I ‘m not going to text him back because that would be really disrespectful to his girlfriend.”

It isn’t clear when the Cameo was recorded. (Cameo is an online service that allows fans to request personalized video messages from celebrities for a fee that can range from $1 to $15,000.)

Jo’s latest insight came as a surprise to fans since she previously claimed Schwartz blocked her. During an Instagram Live hosted by Jo earlier this month, she read alleged messages from Schwartz that hinted at a major rift.

“Please don’t mention me or my girlfriend anymore. Why would you waste another second of your life chasing someone who doesn’t want to be with you,” read one alleged message from Schwartz said, according to Jo, who was reading off of her cell phone.

Schwartz allegedly told Jo he wasn’t trying to “gaslight” her but asked that she let him go, adding, “Respectfully blocking you so whatever you say will fall on deaf ears.”

Schwartz initially started dating — or at least casually seeing — Jo in the aftermath of his and Katie Maloney‘s divorce. After confirming at the season 10 reunion that he and Jo hooked up, the pair was featured more prominently on the next season of the show.

As Bravo viewers watch their dynamic unfold, Schwartz and Jo individually discussed what led to their split. Schwartz specifically got backlash for seemingly stringing Jo along with no intention of actually dating her.

“There were maybe mixed signals there a little bit. We had a lightning in a bottle situation for a while there,” Schwartz said on WWHL in February. “I don’t know if it was sustainable given my mental state of being. I don’t know if I was equipped to be in a conventional relationship.”

Schwartz joked he “should have been committed” instead of seeking out a girlfriend, noting, “I was in a very weird place like I have never experienced in my entire life. I’ll shut up now.”

Jo, meanwhile, claimed a lack of “trust” led to issues in their relationship.

“The one thing that wasn’t there probably was trust. And that’s OK, because who am I to say who [he] needs to be with or who doesn’t need to be with? What I need to do is I need to move on and work on myself,” Jo, who ended her relationship with Schwartz on screen, said on an April episode of the “Rachel Goes Rogue” podcast. “I look back and I feel very grateful that I had somebody in my life that made me so happy. We could not have laughed more.”

That same month, Jo weighed in on Schwartz moving on with Sophia Skoro. “I have met Sophia. She’s so sweet and she seems great,” she said on a different Instagram Live. “Yes I do [think he is my other half]. But I think it is going to take some time. In due time. … Maybe in the future [we will get back together] but I am not sure.”