Rachel “Raquel” Leviss had a not-so-subtle response to Scheana Shay‘s consistent coverage of all things Scandoval.

Leviss, 29, promoted the newest episode of her “Rachel Goes Rogue” podcast on Monday, February 19, with an Instagram post featuring more than 30 separate clips from Shay’s “Scheananigans” podcast that mentioned Leviss’ affair with Tom Sandoval.

Several Vanderpump Rules fans praised Leviss for addressing how often Shay, 38, has mentioned her and Sandoval, 41. When a social media user asked in the comments section who “edited” the video, Leviss replied, “Guilty 🫠 it’s been my passion project the past day and a half …”

Leviss weighed in on the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules during her podcast on Monday, specifically bringing up Shay’s recollection of her own podcast conversation with Shahs of Sunset alum Nema Vand, who had a brief romance with Leviss following her split from James Kennedy.

“I just felt like that was very unnecessary. Why did Scheana need to go into all the details [about my personal life]? Why did Nema need to go into all the details?” Leviss shared. “Scheana is very upset, obviously, about the [restraining order I filed against her]. And she was hyping up all of our mutual friends to talk about me and divulge personal stories. So I’m sure Nema was hyped up and in this state of, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna put it all out there.'”

Leviss and Shay were close friends before news broke in March 2023 that Leviss and Sandoval had a months-long affair, which led to his split from Ariana Madix. One day before the cheating news made headlines, Leviss accused Shay of punching her when she learned of the affair.

Due to Leviss’ order of protection, the costars were subsequently unable to tape the season 10 reunion together in May 2023. They swapped places on the stage while production kept them 100 yards away from each other throughout the day. While Leviss’ temporary restraining order was eventually dropped, she hasn’t been in touch with Shay and left the hit Bravo series ahead of season 11. (Leviss entered a treatment facility before confirming her exit from the show.)

Earlier this month, Leviss admitted that it was hard to watch new Vanderpump Rules episodes in part because of Shay.

“It is hard seeing Scheana and Ariana, two people that I did call friends. I think I have a lot more resentment towards Scheana so I think the thorn for me is just seeing Scheana’s face,” she said. “I’m working through that and I think with time and more therapy and just more I don’t know. I don’t wanna always feel that way when I look at her but I guess right now it’s just not an enjoyable thing for me.”

Shay, however, has said she no longer keeps up with Leviss. “Up until [Raquel’s podcast release], I still haven’t blocked her or anything like that,” she said on “Scheananigans” in August 2023. “I had been waiting to hear from her because I felt like it would have been a much different conversation now after her getting out of this facility. I absolutely would have heard her out. But now that podcast was the nail in the coffin.”

Leviss reminded her listeners on Monday that she was uncomfortable with how often Shay made her the center of her podcast coverage.

“I just hope that we’re holding Nema accountable and we’re holding Scheana accountable for two different things. I think it shows a lot about a person if they’re someone who kisses and tells. And I don’t know why someone would want to date someone like that,” she concluded. “With Scheana, I hope that this brings to light how vindictive she was this past summer and it was relentless. Sandoval was not exaggerating [on Vanderpump Rules] how vindictive Scheana was [to us].”

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET and is available to stream on Peacock the next day.