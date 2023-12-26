Scheana Shay has no plans to listen to Raquel Leviss‘ upcoming podcast, but she still has plenty of thoughts.

During the Friday, December 22, episode of her “Scheananigans” podcast, Shay, 38, questioned the longevity of Leviss’ new professional endeavor.

“What is she going to talk about outside of that six and a half minutes?” Shay asked special guests Kiki Monique and Ryan Bailey while discussing the sneak peek clip. “What is episode 10 of ‘Rachel Goes Rogue’ going to be about?”

Shay also claimed Leviss, 29, was “reading someone else’s words” instead of sharing her perspective.

Related: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast: Then and Now While some things never change, the cast of Vanderpump Rules is used to a shake-up … and a touch-up. Vanderpump Rules was introduced to Bravo viewers during a special episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in January 2013. Season 1 starred Lisa Vanderpump, who was a Beverly Hills Housewife at the time, Stassi […]

“I would love to see a video portion of the podcast. Instead of it not being only audio because that’s how you know it’s fully scripted,” she noted. “I would like to see more — I mean not that I’m going to watch or listen at all — but if she’s going to do this then don’t just be reading a script behind a mic. Show your face.”

Earlier this month, Leviss shared a teaser from her upcoming “Rachel Goes Rogue” podcast, saying, “The day has finally come where I get the chance to tell my own story in my words. The good, the bad, the ugly, all of it. I know what I did was morally wrong. And I get it, I get the anger.”

Leviss made headlines in March when news broke about her affair with Vanderpump Rules costar Tom Sandoval. Us Weekly confirmed that Sandoval’s nearly decade-long romance with Ariana Madix ended as a result of his infidelity.

After reuniting with her costars to film the season 10 reunion special, Leviss subsequently entered a 90-day program in a treatment center. She continued to work on her mental health as Bravo filmed season 11 of the hit reality series without her.

Leviss broke her silence about the scandal after leaving the facility.

Related: ‘Vanderpump Rules' Stars Who Left the Series: Where Are They Now? Several Vanderpump Rules stars have stepped away from the Bravo series over the years. Cameras started following the staff at Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant SUR in 2012 after she rose to fame on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Season 1 of Pump Rules, which premiered in January 2013, starred Lisa, Stassi Schroeder, Jax […]

“Part of the reason why I wanted to take some time away is just because it was so chaotic and loud and there was such vitriol online. But then the other part of the reason why I wanted to go to a treatment facility was to understand my behaviors,” Leviss said in a bombshell interview with Bethenny Frankel on the “ReWives” podcast in August. “And my goal was to really get down to the bottom of, ‘OK, why am I choosing men that are unavailable? Why do I keep finding myself in unhealthy relationships? What are the things that I need to change about my behavior?’ And in knowing that I needed to make a change, I first had to know what it was that leads to those behaviors.”

She added: “It took me a while to accept, but I learned about love addiction and it’s a real thing. It’s where you confuse intensity for intimacy. And those chemical changes in the brain are the same chemical changes that happen when you take drugs. So it is addictive, and it explains why I couldn’t stop seeing this person, but it also doesn’t excuse the fact that it happened. But now I know better.”

In addition to cutting ties with her former costars, Leviss publicly confirmed in September that she blocked Sandoval from social media. Sandoval, for his part, poked fun at Leviss for the decision.

“When somebody said she blocked [me], I was like ‘Oh, OK, whatever. Maybe her parents were going to dock her allowance this week or something,’ but to post that on her story is pretty childish,” he told Variety that same month. “I just wished her a happy birthday. I didn’t think she had a lot of people reach out to her, so I wanted to. I mean, if she’s working on herself, I think it’s a little immature — it’s a little thirsty — to post that.”

Related: Biggest 'Vanderpump Rules' Feuds Ever — and Where the Relationships Stand Raise your glass! Since Vanderpump Rules premiered on Bravo in 2013, viewers have had a front row seat to some of the biggest reality TV fights and feuds. Kristen Doute and Tom Sandoval’s tumultuous relationship was a topic of discussion during the first two seasons. As the pair tried to work out their issues, rumors […]

During Shay’s podcast, the reality star predicted that Leviss would use some episodes to address claims Sandoval made about their relationship on his “Everybody Loves Tom” podcast, noting, “It’s going to be a battle of the podcasts. Back and forth.”

Sandoval already reflected on the aftermath of his drama with Leviss while encouraging his listens not to be unfaithful.

“One thing that really kept me hanging on was the insecurity I had in myself,” he said on his podcast on Thursday, December 21. “I felt like. ‘Oh, my gosh, I can’t lose this other person because I’ll never get this.’ I had such an insecurity with myself that I felt if I let this go, it will never happen again. You can [find that again]. And banking on that is a much safer bet than staying and doing and living in that.”

Sandoval used his platform to explain what led to his numerous cheating scandals.

“You become an addict. You cling on to that fling that you had. That euphoria and that feeling you have when you’re with that person. You start to hide from the reality of the rest of your life. And you just become lost in that,” he continued. “Dude, I look back on that now and I’m like, ‘Holy s–t.’ And [Tom] Schwartz and other people around me, they saw me and I was f–king fixated and barely present.”