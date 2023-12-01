Raquel Leviss is ready to speak her truth, but not until next year.

“I’m Rachel Leviss,” Leviss, 29, said in the “Rachel Goes Rogue” trailer which dropped on Thursday, November 30. “This might not be the return you’re expecting, but this coming January, you’ll hear my side of the story, and you may just be surprised what you find out. I hope you’ll join me.”

The iHeartMedia podcast doesn’t drop until January 8, 2024. According to its description, Leviss plans to “come clean” after staying quiet for “long enough.”

Leviss made headlines earlier this year for her affair with Vanderpump Rules costar Tom Sandoval. Us Weekly confirmed in March that Sandoval, 41, had split from longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix after she learned of the duo’s romance. As a result, many of their Bravo costars backed their support for Madix, 38, and cut ties with Sandoval and Leviss.

“I’m going to tell you what’s true, what’s false and the secrets I’ve been waiting to reveal,” the podcast description reads. “Yes, I’ve made mistakes. But what you think you know isn’t reality. It’s time to see ‘REALITY’ through a different lens. And you might just be surprised by what you learn.”

According to the podcast’s press release, Leviss’ will detail about how she navigated and grew “through a tumultuous year of intense public scrutiny” The podcast will be produced by iHeartMedia and Bethenny Frankel.

Since the cheating scandal came to light, Leviss has taken a step back from the public eye and Pump Rules as she focuses on her mental health. In August, Leviss sat down with Frankel, 53, on her podcast to discuss the aftermath of the scandal.

“The mistakes that I’ve made on camera live on forever. And you mentioned something about the addiction of doing reality TV and the way that they always dangle that carrot in front of you,” she said at the time. “Like [they say], ‘You need to tell your side of the story, otherwise it’s gonna be written for you.’ And that’s terrifying.”

During the interview, Leviss shared that she “almost” returned for season 11 of the Bravo series but hinted that she would not be making an appearance at all.

In addition to focusing on herself, Leviss cut ties with Sandoval. After he sent her a birthday message in September, Leviss publicly shared that she blocked him on social media.

“Rachel and Tom have not spoken in nearly three months,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “[She] made the decision that it was healthiest to cut Tom out of her life completely [and] ceased communications with him.”

The following month, Leviss decided to purge a few physical reminders of Sandoval. She put her infamous lightning bolt necklace (which Sandoval also wears) and her hoodie from his restaurant TomTom up for auction.

“This necklace was symbolic of my devotion to another person who I allowed to have power over me. He no longer does,” Leviss penned in the item’s description while noting the funds would go to support NAMI (The National Alliance of Mental Illness).

The necklace sold for $5,300.00 while the sweatshirt went for $9,500.00.

“Rachel Goes Rogue” will be available in January 2024 on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard.