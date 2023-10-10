Raquel Leviss is cleaning out her closet.

The former Vanderpump Rules star, 29, announced via an Instagram Story video on Tuesday, October 10, that she’s “letting go of the things that no longer serve me,” which includes a few items that are reminders of her affair with Tom Sandoval.

“I have found a few items that are a little bit triggering,” Leviss explained in the clip. “I just don’t want to see them. … I don’t want them in my possession. I will never wear them again, so in honor of World Mental Health Day today, I’m creating a fundraiser. All proceeds will go to NAMI (The National Alliance of Mental Illness).”

Leviss shared that her closet detox is all about “creating a better mindset, changing your environment, so that you can set yourself up for success.”

In follow-up posts, Leviss revealed that she’s offering up a TomTom hoodie and the infamous lightning bolt necklace — like the one Sandoval, 40, wears.

The necklace has a current bid of $770 on eBay with a description that says, “This solid 14K Lighting Bolt Necklace is designed by Caitlin Nicole Jewelry and measures 18 inches. There is a small scratch in the gold — but not noticeable when the light hits.”

Leviss goes on to hint at her transgression with Sandoval, writing, “This necklace was symbolic of my devotion to another person, who I allowed to have power over me. He no longer does.” (Leviss splurged on the accessory before news broke in March that she and Sandoval were hooking up. The purchase was documented in the May 10 episode of Pump Rules.)

Leviss’ TomTom hoodie — merch from Sandoval and Tom Schwartz’s West Hollywood lounge — has a current bid of $4,050. “I can’t rewrite history, but I can use something from my darkest days towards a good cause,” Leviss wrote in the item’s description.

Since the cheating debacle came to light, Leviss has taken a step back from the public eye and cut ties with Sandoval. Last month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly, “Rachel and Tom have not spoken in nearly three months.”

The duo’s months-long affair made headlines in March, prompting Sandoval and Ariana Madix to call it quits after nine years of dating. While both Raquel and Sandoval said they loved each other during part 3 of the Pump Rules season 10 reunion, which filmed in March and aired in June, their romance has since cooled.

The insider revealed in September that Leviss has had “zero contact” with Sandoval “since sometime in June” when she was still at a mental health treatment facility. The source added that while Leviss was in treatment, she “ceased communications with him” despite “his attempts of writing and calling.”