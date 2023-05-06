Birthday bling! Raquel Leviss splurged on a lightning bolt necklace — like the one Tom Sandoval wears — on Vanderpump Rules before news broke in March that she and the TomTom cofounder were hooking up.

“Ooh, can I see that little lightning bolt?” Raquel, 28, asked in a preview clip from the Wednesday, May 10, episode of Pump Rules while shopping with Charli Burnett. “This is $780?”

The former pageant queen seemingly hinted at her relationship with Tom, 40, in the preview, which was released on Friday, May 5, with the jewelry purchase.

“I’m going to put it on,” Raquel said in the teaser, showing off the gold bolt design. She eventually agreed to pay the expensive price tag, calling the necklace, a “birthday gift to myself.”

Us Weekly confirmed in March that the Tom Sandoval and The Most Extras singer and then-girlfriend Ariana Madix split after nine years together. Their public breakup coincided with reports that Tom and Raquel were involved in a months-long affair.

Shortly after the scandal made headlines, eagle-eyed fans noticed that both the Missouri native and Raquel had been wearing matching lightning bolt necklaces for months.

“How did no one notice?! My God!” one TikTok user wrote in the comments section of @fernannduh’s video, which claimed to have proof of the pair’s accessories on display while Tom was seeing Ariana, 37.

A second user quipped: “This literally makes my skin CRAWWWWWL.”

Raquel was photographed wearing her chain at BravoCon in October 2022. The Schwartz & Sandy’s cofounder, for his part, was seen wearing his necklace to the season 10 Pump Rules premiere in February. He previously wore the piece to the House of Barrie opening in October 2022.

Throughout season 10 of Pump Rules, Tom denied hooking up with Raquel on several occasions. After news broke of the affair, however, he issued two public apologies for his actions. Raquel also issued a statement of remorse in March.

Last month, Tom claimed during an appearance on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast that he and Raquel were “taking a break” from their romance. He insisted “we’re really good friends” and were currently “not” friends with benefits.

However, earlier this month, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Tom was once again rocking a lightning bolt item, which seemed to show support for the former Miss Sonoma County.

The musician was spotted on Thursday, May 4, wearing a lightning bolt jacket while performing with his band, The Most Extras, in Long Island. The style choice raised eyebrows amid the ongoing fallout Tom and Raquel have received from fans and costars alike.

While Ariana has moved on with Daniel Wai, whom she was seen making out with in April at Coachella, her castmates are still unnerved by what when down.

“These were two of my absolute best friends, so to lose both of them at the same time [was hard],” Scheana Shay exclusively told Us on Wednesday, May 3, of learning of Tom and Raquel’s affair. “It was an immediate disconnect, like, we were done that night in New York. I was done with both of them. I could never see continuing a friendship after what I found out.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.