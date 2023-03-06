A significant accessory? Fans are convinced that Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss rocked matching necklaces months before their shocking affair came to light.

In a series of videos posted via TikTok over the weekend, several self-proclaimed Bravo detectives shared photographic evidence of Sandoval, 39, and Leviss, 28, sporting lightning bolt pendants. One fan — who goes by @fernannduh on the social media platform — even shared screen grabs from a Reddit thread that suggests the jewelry symbolizes the reality stars’ “love” for each other.

“How did no one notice?! My God!” one TikTok user wrote in the video’s comments section. A second quipped: “This literally makes my skin CRAWWWWWL.”

“Imma need Ariana to be aware of her surroundings more closely,” a third wrote in reference to Ariana Madix, who Sandoval was dating throughout the affair. A fourth fan commented: “I wanna know when they got the necklace and how long they’ve had it.”

Leviss was photographed wearing the chain at BravoCon in October 2022. Sandoval, for his part, recently wore the piece to the Vanderpump Rules season 10 premiere on February 7. He also donned the accessory at the House of Barrie opening in October 2022.

The Bravo stars have not yet addressed the necklace.

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, March 3, that Sandoval and Madix, 37, ended their nine-year relationship after the Missouri native cheated with Leviss, who joined the cast of the Bravo series in 2016. Leviss previously caused a stir in the cast for making out with Tom Schwartz amid his divorce from Katie Maloney in August 2022.

Ahead of their breakup, Madix addressed the rumors she and Sandoval were in an open relationship.

“I shut it down just because I feel like when you let things ruminate like that, it kind of just becomes more than it is,” she exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “Honestly, it would be really sexy if we were, but we’re not.”

Days later, Sandoval spoke out — but did not specifically address the affair. He instead took the moment to speak to the backlash his business, Schwartz & Sandy’s Lounge, received following news of his cheating scandal. Sandoval co-owns the Los Angeles hot spot with Schwartz.

“Hey, I fully understand an deserve ur anger & disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz, my friends and family out of this situation … Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing,” Sandoval wrote via Instagram on Saturday, March 4.

He added: “I’m so sorry that my partners, Greg, Brett, and Schwartz and our employees have to suffer for my actions,” he said. “I will be taking a step back & taking a hiatus out of respect for my employees & partners … I need some time to address everything else.”