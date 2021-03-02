Was Heather Martin Edited Out of The Bachelor The Women Tell All

Spotted on stage at The Bachelor: The Women Tell All … Heather Martin? After briefly appearing on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, fans are convinced that the 25-year-old was edited out of the special on Monday, March 1.

Social media users took to Twitter to share wide shots of the group on the stage that seemingly show Heather sitting next to Kit Keenan.

“Am i the only one who sees heather?? #TheBachelor,” one person tweeted alongside a pic of what appears to be Heather’s long blonde hair one hour and 20 minutes into the special.

am i the only one who sees heather?? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/RTNOdgQ0SK — bachelor discuss (@bachelordiscuss) March 2, 2021

Another fan posted a second angle that appeared to include Heather, writing, “Did ABC really think they could sneak Heather in without us noticing? #Bachelor.”

While Instagram users flooded Heather’s most recent post with questions about The Women Tell All, she only replied to fans who asked about other topics.

Did ABC really think they could sneak Heather in without us noticing? #Bachelor pic.twitter.com/GTkgsgvmTL — Fa-leash-ah ☾ (@felifel808) March 2, 2021

“The back of your head looks great on WTA! So bummed we didn’t get to see you tonight,” one fan wrote.

A second viewer commented, “Heather, what the heck happened? Why did they cut you out of the WTA and not discuss how poorly the women treated you?!?”

“Why are you cut out of the women tell all? I literally just saw a shot that showed your back but they aren’t showing you!” another person wrote.

Heather, who originally competed on Colton Underwood’s season 23 of The Bachelor in 2019, attempted to join the cast of Matt’s season during the February 8 episode. After quarantining at Nemacolin Resort in Pennsylvania, the former football player opted not to let Heather, who is close with his friend Hannah Brown, join because it wouldn’t be fair to the other women.

“I had no relationship with her,” Matt told Us of Heather on Us’ “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast last month. “But she does have a relationship with one of my good friends Hannah Brown. I was just as shocked to see her as everyone else was when she arrives.”

While the other contestants made it clear that they weren’t happy with Heather for attempting to crash the journey, she revealed after the episode aired that she had no regrets.

“Life is a little crazy and it sometimes takes you down paths you could have never dreamt up or imagined. This part of my life is definitely one of those times and all I know is that if I had listened to fear, I would have never gotten to experience something that I am truly grateful for,” Heather began after the February 15 episode aired via Instagram. “Fear has held me back from so many things in life. It has stopped me from going after what I want and the things I felt called to … BUT that is something I will no longer let control me. I am actively working on facing my fears each day and not letting the worry about what other people may think of me stop me from anything.”

She concluded: “by taking chances and facing my fears head on, I will be able to live a life without regret, knowing I fully embraced life and everything it had to offer without letting anything pass me by. I may get my heart broken or face some disappointments along the way, but hey that’s life and I will gladly take those disappointments knowing that I am not letting fear run my life. I am living in faith not in fear and learning that when something scares me, instead of running away I am going to … ✨DO IT AFRAID✨.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.